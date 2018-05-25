Rockets Santa Fe Patch: Houston Honors High School on Jersey

The #Rockets will wear a jersey patch in honor of Santa Fe High School tonight. #SantaFeStrong pic.twitter.com/mPfbpMvxzs — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) May 24, 2018

The Houston Rockets took time before Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals to honor the victims of last week’s Santa Fe High School shooting. In addition to the moment of silence before the game, the Rockets are wearing a patch that reads “Santa Fe HS” as a way to honor the school. The school is just 35 miles south of the Toyota Center where the Rockets play.

The team also offered free tickets to the Santa Fe High School senior class to tonight’s game against the Warriors. Houston had a whole night of festivities planned as NBA.com detailed.

The patches reads: “Santa Fe HS.” It’s one of several tributes the team plans following Friday’s shooting. Eight students and two teachers died at the school, located 30 miles from downtown Houston. The school’s high school choir will perform the national anthem. There will be a moment of silence and a video tribute before tipoff. Santa Fe’s senior class and administrators have been invited to attend the game as guests of owner Tilman Fertitta. The Rockets also will honor first responders on the court. Proceeds from Thursday night’s charity raffle will go to the Santa Fe Strong Memorial Fund.

Chris Paul was one of several NBA players to speak out after the tragedy. Paul implored that actions must be taken after eight Santa Fe students and two teachers passed away.

“First and foremost aside from the playoffs that’s going on, which is minor compared to what’s taken place down in Santa Fe,” Paul told Sports Illustrated. “Our prayers go out to the victims and the families having to deal with that situation. We have a lot of fan support there, and those people come out and support us night in and night out, so this is very minor compared to what those people are dealing with.”