Krista Glover, Lucas Glover’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Krista Glover, the wife of professional golfer Lucas Glover, is accused of battering her husband and calling him names because he played poorly during the Players golf tournament over Mother’s Day weekend.

An arrest report also accuses Krista Glover of telling her husband when he plays golf tournaments that “he better win or her and the kids would leave him and he would never see their kids again.”

The St. John’s County Sheriff’s Office website states that Krista Conley Glover was released on $2,500 bail and gives her address as Jupiter, Florida. She was booked on May 12, 2018 at 10:22 p.m. and was released on May 13 on charges of battery and resisting an officer, according to the online court records. According to ESPN, Lucas Glover “missed the 54-hole cut at The Players Championship.”

An arrest report paints a disturbing picture of the allegations, saying that the poor showing at the Players left Glover’s wife irate – and it allegedly wasn’t the first time.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Lucas Glover Told Authorities His Wife Yells That He’s a Loser When He plays Poorly in a Tournament, Reports Allege

When authorities arrived at the couple’s Florida rental property, they found a chaotic scene. Present were Lucas Glover, his wife, and his mother, Hershey Glover, according to the arrest report obtained by Heavy.

Lucas told authorities “the altercation began earlier in the evening after playing a bad round of golf. Lucas advised me every time he plays poorly in a tournament, Krista begins yelling at him stating he is a ‘loser’ and ‘p*ssy’ and ultimately starting an altervation with him about his performance.”

Lucas stated Krista “had been drinking throughout the day, and after playing a bad round of golf today, she began yelling at him in front of their kids and his mother,” the report states. “Lucas advised Krista to stop the argument, while in front of the kids.” She put the kids to bed and Lucas was relaxing on the porch when she “began a physical altercation with him causing a laceration to his arm,” according to the Florida incident report.

Lucas Glover allegedly stated that his wife “acts this way and starts altercations all the time.” However, in a statement posted to Twitter when news of the incident broke, Lucas Glover painted a very different picture of the altercation.

Lucas Glover wrote on Twitter: “On May 12, my wife and mother were involved in an argument to which police were called. Everyone is fine. Regrettably, although Krista was charged, we are comfortable that the judicial system is able to address what actually happened and Krista will be cleared in this private matter.” He then asked for privacy.

However, the arrest report contends that Lucas Glover described the situation differently that day.

2. Krista Is Accused of Attacking Glover’s Mother Too

The arrest report states that the officer, upon arriving, saw a male and female standing on the front porch in a verbal altercation. Krista Glover met the officer in the roadway and stated there was an altercation, however “everything was fine and did not wish to have their information shared because of who they were.” She stated that her mother-in-law attacked her. The officer saw no signs of an altercation or injuries on her person, however, and a different story emerged with Krista as the actual perpetrator, according to the arrest report.

The officer then approached the residence and found Lucas on the front porch and Hershey Glover, his mother, in the den. The officer observed multiple lacerations to Hershey’s left and right arm with blood on her clothing and skin. Hershey said she was hit in the chest during the altercation, according to the arrest report. She refused a medical evaluation, the report alleges.

Lucas “stated to myself and his mom he was tired of the altercations and Krista always acting the way she does, and to go ahead and tell me (the deputy) the truth of what happened,” says the report.

Hershey said that Lucas and Krista were in an altercation, the report alleges. Hershey stepped in to stop the situation at which time “Krista turned her aggression from Lucas to Hershey. Krista began striking Hershey in the arm, causing the lacerations to her skin,” the report alleges. “Lucas separated both parties and told them to go to their respected (sic) rooms.”

Hershey stepped in and told Krista to stop, at which time Krista “redirected her anger and the altercation from him to his mom,” says the disturbing report.

3. Lucas Became ‘Irrational’ & Changed His Statement, Reports Allege

Little chilly in London. Thanks for the trip @cillesmom #lovebirds pic.twitter.com/K1ykVoQWQ8 — Lucas Glover (@Lucas_Glover_) December 30, 2014

The arrest report alleges that Lucas Glover changed his story after Krista’s father arrived and he saw Krista being placed in handcuffs.

Krista’s father arrived on the scene. Lucas “became irrational” after Krista was in handcuffs, the report alleges. The deputy escorted her to the patrol car. Lucas changed his previous statements and “then stated he was not fighting with Krista and received the laceration during the altercation between Krista and Hershey.”

Krista continued to yell at her dad and Lucas from the back of the patrol car, the report accuses.

However, then Lucas stated he wanted Krista’s father to hear what has been happening as he was not aware of Krista’s actions and how she was treating him. Again, “Lucas stated how every time he plays a bad round of golf Krista proceeds to start an altercation with him and telling him how he is a ‘loser’ and a ‘p*ssy’ how he needs to fire everyone and how he better win or her and the kids would leave him and he would never see their kids again.”

He said he couldn’t take it anymore. Lucas “continued changing his story and how no physical altercations occurred” after talking with Lucas and Krista’s father, said the report.

4. Krista Is Accused of Saying ‘This is Why Cops Get Shot in the Face’ & Brought Up ‘The Tour’

According to the arrest report, Krista made incendiary verbal statements on the way to jail. First, alleged the report, Krista complained she was hurting due to the handcuffs being too tight.

Then, she stated on the way to the jail “wait till the Tour hears about this, you will lose your job” and “this is why cops get shot in the face” and “wait till I talk with the judge you will be fucking fired over this,” alleges the report.

The report also accuses Krista of resisting without violence. “While escorting Krista to the patrol car, after restraining her in handcuffs, Krista began forcefully attempting to separate herself from the control of Deputy Schneider,” the arrest report says. “Krista was refusing to sit in the patrol car and resisted being placed in the car by continuing to tense her body and blocking herself from sitting down in the car. While attempting to place Krista in the car, she proceeded to wrap her lehs and feet around the door and frame of the car preventing the lower half of her bodily from entering the vehicle.”

The report continues: “By pushing and pulling, Deputy Schneider and I were eventually able to get Krista placed in the back seat of the patrol car. After being secured in the back of the patrol car, Krista began screaming while forceefully kicking the rear driver’s side door of the patrol car causing the door to visibly separate from the cell of the door frame.”

5. Krista & Lucas Glover Have Two Children & He Referred to Himself as a Lucky Man

Lucas and Krista have two children and live in a rental property, the arrest report states. On Twitter, Lucas sometimes shares photos of his wife and kids. With one photo of Krista holding the two children, he included the hashtag #luckyman. He wrote with one picture that the couple spent New Year’s in London. On another photo of Krista with the couple’s daughter, Lucas wrote, “Most thankful for these 2 beautiful ladies. #luckyman.”

The arrest report accuses that Krista Conley Glover “did actually and intentionally touch or strike Lucas Henley Glover against his will.”

“Lucas and Krista are in an intimate married relationship, and reside as a family with their two kids. While at the residence, Krista forcefully attacked Lucas, causing injury to his right arm,” alleges the report, adding that “during the altercation, Lucas’ mother, Hershey H. Glover, intervened in the altercation to tell Krista to stop. At this time Krista diverted her attention, and the attack , from Lucas to Hershey. During the altercation with Hershey, Krista caused multiple lacerations to both of Hershey’s arms. Due to the injuries observed on Lucas’s arm and his verbal statements made, probable cause was established to arrest Krista for Domestic Battery.”