LeBron James Eye Injured & Has Red Spot

LeBron James' eye looks pretty bad. pic.twitter.com/jD4pruHjcD — RealGM (@RealGM) June 1, 2018

During a drive to the basket in the first half of NBA Finals Game 1, LeBron James collided with Draymond Green, who was whistled for a foul. It looks like Green left his mark as James has a red spot in the corner of his left eye. Green argued the foul call, but clearly slapped James in the face. The injury did not appear to have a major impact on James’ play as he scored a playoff career high with 50 points.

James injured his leg during the Eastern Conference Finals, but did not miss any time during the series. James’ teammate Larry Nance Jr. collided into his lower body.

“I just felt someone fall into my leg and my leg kind of went in,” James explained to Sporting News. “I felt some pain throughout my entire right side of my ankle into my leg. I was just hoping for the best, obviously, because I’ve seen so many different injuries, and watching basketball with that type of injury, someone fall into one’s leg standing straight up. Luckily, I was able to finish the game.”

We won’t know exactly what happened to James’ eye until after the game, but some have suggested the red spot is the result of a blood vessel that burst. Here’s a look at the play where James was slapped in the eye.

LeBron James hit in the face by Draymond Green. pic.twitter.com/kWyjbjBcMX — RealGM (@RealGM) June 1, 2018

The Cavs had an inconsistent regular season, but managed to hit their stride in the post-season. James admitted his mindset changed after the trade deadline.

“I was like, ‘OK, I am not quite sure what we are going to do with this ball club. We are not playing good basketball, but you can’t sell yourself short,'” James told ESPN. “‘You have so many people looking up to you, you have so many kids to inspire, and you, yourself, you have always talked about be as great as you can be every day,’ so I kind of hit that switch before the trade deadline.”

The Warriors headed to half time with a lead, and added another typically strong third quarter. Cleveland was able to sustain the Warriors run, and responded with a run of their own. The game came down to the wire, and George Hill had a chance to give the Cavs the lead with just seconds to go. Hill made one of two free throws to tie the game.

The play that will continue to be talked about is J.R. Smith’s rebound on the second free throw. Instead of attempting a put-back on the rebound, Smith elected to dribbled the ball out. Smith looked to have been under the impression that the Cavs were actually up by a point rather than tied. Smith dribbled out the clock which sent the game into overtime.

Here’s some additional photos of James’ eye.

Bruh Draymond Green argued that he didn’t hit LeBron James in the face, but here’s LeBron’s eye at the end of the 3rd… #Cavs #Warriors pic.twitter.com/q4c82Cl7Oi — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) June 1, 2018