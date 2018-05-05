Mendelssohn: Meet the Horse, Jockey, Trainer & Owners

Mendelssohn enters the Triple Crown season with a strong mix of pedigree and performance that has many people thinking the European-trained horse can succeed in the United States. Mendelssohn demanded $3 million thanks to a bidding war that ensued at the 2016 Keeneland September Yearling sale. Why did the horse command such a high price tag? Mendelssohn's sire is Scat Daddy, and dam is Leslie's Lady. Both were successful race horses who have offspring that have produced at a high level.

There is reason to think Mendelssohn can become the first European-trained horse to win the Kentucky Derby. Mendelssohn won the UAE Derby in Dubai by nearly 19 lengths. The horse has won races all over the world, including in the United States at the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf last fall. Mendelssohn has an experienced jockey-trainer combo with Ryan Moore on the saddle along with famed European trainer Aidan O'Brien. The horse is owned by Derrick Smith, Susan Magnier & Michael Tabor.

Mendelssohn won in Dubai by 18 1/2 lengths, one of the most dominant performances we have seen in a Derby prep race. Paulick Report's Editor-in-Chief Scott Jagow noted just how impressive of an outing it was.

“Despite the historical irrelevance of the UAE Derby on the Kentucky Derby, it is impossible to shade Mendelssohn's rousing performance Saturday,” Jagow told the Paulick Report. “He's already won on three continents and three different surfaces, with his drilling of the competition in Dubai coming over dirt. A half-brother to Beholder, one of the great champions of recent memory, the sky appears to be the limit for the son of Scat Daddy."

There is some concern on how Mendelssohn will perform at Churchill Downs after shipping from Dubai. As Jagow noted, the horse has already proven he can travel well, winning races on multiple continents. While no UAE Derby winner has won the Kentucky Derby, no previous horse had the performance Mendelssohn had in Dubai. Even O'Brien was surprised by Mendelssohn's performance.

"He was a horse that we hoped would learn a lot by coming here [Dubai] and we are absolutely delighted, over the moon really," O'Brien told The Independent. "He's by Scat Daddy and the lads paid a lot of money for him and he's bred to be very good. With a pedigree like he has he is bred to handle the dirt. That was an unbelievable performance really. We weren't sure how he would handle the distance but you have to say he saw it out pretty well! He is naturally quick and has a lot of tactical early speed. He did it the hard way but he did it so easily."

Some will argue Mendelssohn peaked too early with his dominant outing. Others point out Mendelssohn could just be getting started if his early 2018 races are any indication. Every Kentucky Derby contender has something they have to overcome. For as strong as the 2018 field appears, each horse has a flaw that can be focused on. Learn more about Mendelssohn's team by clicking the next button to read about the horse, jockey, trainer and owners.