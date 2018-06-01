NBA Finals Game 2: Odds & Prediction For Cavs-Warriors

We think we know these teams, but Game 1 was a surprise classic. A tighter game than many expected, the Warriors only came close to covering a 13-point spread in the final seconds. The Warriors needed overtime to put away the Cavaliers, but went on a late run to claim a 124-114 victory. One more game at Oracle Arena before heading to Cleveland.

NBA Finals Game 2 Odds

Not much is changing for Game 2.

The last run is why the Warriors are such a large favorite- they can blow games open late with a streaky shooting run. Even though it was unlikely throughout, I’m still betting the Warriors at home in Game 2 for this exact reason.

The total was 217.5 for Game 1, and was easily reached in the fourth quarter. The Cavs don’t usually score this much, but the high pace that was set in Game 1 should continue.

It’s hard to imagine LeBron maintaining his shooting pace in the first half. LeBron was a monster from the field, keeping the Cavaliers in front early. He finished with 51 points, eight boards and eight assists on 19-32 shooting. He was sensational, but surely realizes the missed opportunity of nearly stealing Game 1 on the road. It’s worth noting that LeBron scored just two points in overtime.

For first half bettors, the Cavaliers took both the first quarter and first half bets. But for many, the first half depended on the final shot.

The first half total was 111.5 at most sportsbooks, and was up to 109 heading into the final possession. Steph Curry hit a long three-pointer at the halftime buzzer, swinging the total and millions of dollars in wagers.

In a rare postseason occurrence, Steph Curry outscored Kevin Durant. Curry was 5-11 from deep in the opening game, while Durant uncharacteristically struggled from the field.

Kevin Love’s return was huge for Cleveland’s scoring distribution, and Love was able to chip in with 21 points despite going 1-8 from beyond the arc.

NBA Finals Game 2 Prediction

In Game 2, it’s clear that LeBron will try to keep the game close early. The Rockets and Warriors traded hot starts in the Western Conference finals, so expect lots of LeBron shooting early.

Again- even the Cavaliers themselves don’t expect to win these games. Their strategy this series will be to give it a good shot on the road, treat the home games as must-win, and dig deep for one game of defense in Game 7. It was

There was a brief scuffle at the end of the game, and it’s worth keeping an eye out for any suspensions.

Keep betting the Warriors, keep betting the over.