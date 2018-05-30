Peyton Manning’s Wife & Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Peyton Manning has gone from being an NFL quarterback to taking turns with his wife, Ashley Manning, on carpool duty. Peyton continues to be in the news as both media, coaching and front office opportunities open up. So far, Peyton has opted to focus on helping Ashley raise their two children, Mosley and Marshall.

Ashley and Peyton met in college, but Ashley graduated from the University of Virginia while Peyton played quarterback at the University of Tennessee. Throughout Peyton’s NFL career, Ashley tried to keep a low profile doing her best to stay out of the spotlight that comes with being married to an NFL quarterback. According to the Indy Star, Ashley has devoted her time to numerous charitable causes including Peyton’s own organization, the Peyback Foundation. Ashley has also raised money for breast cancer, a particularly important cause for her after her mother underwent a double mastectomy per the Indy Star.

As for Peyton, he continues to take phone calls about new opportunities, but Peter King reported the former Broncos quarterback is content spending a lot of time with his family in their Denver suburban home.

“I believe in staying close to the game,” Peyton told Sports Illustrated. “I went to the combine last year and met with some GMs and some owners to pick their brains on different sides of things. I sat in with a team during the NFL draft this year. I stayed off camera, but I was able to sit in and watch. Often times if I am speaking at a certain event, I will stop by that NFL team or college team and go talk some football…But I know what that job entails, and that is an all-in job. That is a do-not-put-your-phone-down-ever job. It’s a 24-7-365 days a year job. Because I know what that commitment is and what that job entails, it is just not the right place for me right now. I really am enjoying what I’m doing. As far as what will happen in the next few years I can’t really say, but like I said, I will always be close to the game.”

Learn more about Peyton’s wife Ashley and their two children.

1. Peyton Turned Down an Offer to Join the Dolphins During the 2017 Season Because He Had to Fulfill “Carpool Duties”

Peyton may be retired, but NFL teams have not stopped calling. According to Sports Illustrated, the Dolphins reached out to Peyton after Ryan Tannehill sustained a season-ending injury. Manning exchanged text messages with Dolphins coach Adam Gase, but Peyton ultimately chose his dad duties over an NFL return.

“Adam Gase reached out to me [after Ryan Tannehill was injured],” Peyton explained to Sports Illustrated. “He said, ‘Look Peyton, I know what I am going to get asked in my press conference tomorrow. There’s no doubt they are going to ask me. Just tell me what you’d like me to say.’ And this was via text, and I said, ‘Adam, you tell the media that yes, I probably could come back and play and there is no doubt that we would go to the Super Bowl,’ … I’m being sarcastic on that … but there is no way I could be at practice every day and still fulfill my carpool duties for my two 5-year-old twins. So I’m out. I had a lot of people tell me how much I was going to miss it and be anxious and miserable, and … it is such an individual feeling, and that was just not true.”

2. Peyton Is a Volunteer Assistant Coach for His Kids’ Flag Football Team

Peyton has traded his football jersey for the role of coach, but it is far from having the pressure of an NFL head coaching gig. Peyton is the assistant coach for his kids’ flag football team. Peyton spoke with Sports Illustrated about his life as a youth coach joking he added a few more passing plays to the mix.

“My kids are playing flag football and soccer so I go to those practices and games,” Peyton told Sports Illustrated. “It’s important to me to be a part of those and to be around. I am a volunteer assistant coach on our kids’ flag football team. Last year they wanted me to be a full-time coach and I said, ‘Coach, let me tell you, you don’t have any pass plays. I cannot be involved with a team that has no pass plays.’ So I got them throwing the ball a lot more this year.”

3. Ashley Made a Rare Public Appearance When Peyton Was Hosting the 2017 ESPYs

Happy 17th anniversary to Peyton Manning & his wife Ashley. @kennychesney sang "Me And You" during the wedding ceremony. #MusicIsLove pic.twitter.com/Rk6m1mO1y5 — Larry Pareigis (@larrypareigis) March 17, 2018

Ashley remained a very private person during Peyton’s career, but she made a rare exception as her husband hosted the 2017 ESPYs. According to Page Six, Ashley wore a black gown by designers Jesus and Antonio Estrada.

“Tim and I were inspired to dress her head-to-toe when we met her in DC last month,” Jesus explained to Page Six. “We knew she would look amazing in a modern, sleek silhouette.”

Peyton’s performance as host was widely praised, and the former quarterback had quite a few funny lines during the awards show including this Falcons joke.

“I believe in the Falcons, I believe in Matt Ryan, Dan Quinn, and I know in my heart the Falcons will be back,” Peyton joked during the ESPYs (via NFL.com). The Falcons will be back. And I want the Falcons to hear that from me now, at the beginning of the show, because I know they’ll stop paying attention three quarters of the way in.”

4. Ashley Is a Minority Owner of the Memphis Grizzlies

Ashley grew up in Memphis, Tennessee, and became even more involved in the community after she agreed to become a minority owner of the team in 2012. According to the Denver Post, Ashley joined a Grizzlies ownership group that includes other notable minority owners Justin Timberlake and Penny Hardaway. According to the Denver Post, Ashley released the following statement after joining the Grizzlies.

I am very excited to make the commitment to join the potential new ownership group of the Memphis Grizzlies. As a native of Memphis, it was important to me that the Grizzlies remain in Tennessee and continue to have a positive impact on the community.

Peyton was supportive of Ashley’s venture, and issued his own statement upon the announcement.

“I am proud of Ashley as she pursues this opportunity with the Memphis Grizzlies,” Peyton told the Denver Post. “While my focus is on playing quarterback for the Denver Broncos, I look forward to watching her become involved with her hometown team.”

5. Ashley & Peyton Are the Proud Parents of Twins, Marshall & Mosley

According to the Indy Star, the couple welcomed twins on March 31, 2011: son Marshall and daughter Mosley. The kids are involved in sports including flag football and soccer. Peyton admitted to Sports Illustrated that he is “competing every day against my health” after retiring from football.

“Like I am competing every day against my health—that’s my new opponent,” Peyton told Sports Illustrated. “That’s important to me, to stay healthy, so I can be around for my kids and my family and see lots of things I still want to see.”

Peyton also admitted that he has stayed busy since retiring from football as he balances family life with his various businesss ventures.

“I feel busier than I ever have,” Peyton explained to Sports Illustrated.

Peyton was recently spotted with Marshall taking in a Denver Nuggets game. As the video below shows, Marshall stole the show by entertaining the crowd when he and his father appeared on the jumbotron.