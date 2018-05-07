WATCH: Rob Gronkowski Shoots Machine Gun, Warns ‘Perp #3’

Rob Gronkowski took to Instagram on Monday, May 7, to share a video of himself firing off a very powerful machine gun. The New England Patriots tight end captioned the video, “Taking some lessons on how to use my new home security.” He added, “perp #3 where ya at,” calling out the third person connected to a robbery that occurred at his home in Foxborough, Massachusetts, earlier this year.

Police say that two of three men accused of breaking into Gronk’s home have been arrested and charged, but a third suspect is still on the loose.