Belgium vs Panama Live Stream: How to Watch World Cup Online

Belgium and Panama begin their 2018 World Cup campaigns on Monday with a Group G matchup at Fisht Olympic Stadium in Sochi.

Preview

Thirty-two years removed from their last–and only–trip to the semifinals at a World Cup, Belgium have to be considered legitimate threats to go all the way in Russia. They were absolutely dominant during qualification, going 9-1-0 and outscoring opponents 43-6, and they enter fresh off a 3-0 win over Egypt and 4-1 win over Costa Rica earlier this month.

Roberto Martinez’s squad, which has climbed to No. 3 in the FIFA rankings, has strenghts all over the pitch. Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne are as good of an attacking duo as you’ll find in the world, Romelu Lukaku and Dries Mertens are strong goal-scoring threats who each found the back of the net 20-plus times with their respective clubs this year, and the defense is strong and experienced up the middle.

As for Panama, it’s been a rough lead-up to Russia. Some of their recent friendly results include a 6-0 loss against Switzerland, a 1-0 win against Trinidad and Tobago that required a 93rd-minute goal, a 0-0 draw against Northern Ireland and a 1-0 loss against Norway. Still, Panama is playing in their first World Cup and have nothing to lose, which often makes a team dangerous.

Belgium is a massive favorite (-770) and should ultimately have little trouble earning three points, but it should still be an entertaining match between two exciting teams.