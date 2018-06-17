Brazil World Cup Roster 2018: National Team Players & Jersey Numbers

Brazil has one of the most talented roster in the World Cup. All things start with Neymar, who had his World Cup dreams cut short in 2014 with an injury. Brazil is looking for redemption after being embarrassed by Germany 7-1 on their home turf in the 2014 World Cup.

New Brazil coach Tite appears to have turned the national team around, and back to a contender for 2018. Tite spoke with the Star Tribune about his philosophy and the transformation of the program.

“There is a lot of pressure when we play because the world of football is looking at us,” Tite explained to the Star Tribune. “But I am happy with the way we’ve been performing. We’ve been building up for a long time and it’s gone well. That gives us some feeling of peace…I don’t think about that. And not everyone (in Brazil) likes me. There are people who don’t like my decisions or me personally. And there are some people I don’t like, too.”

Brazil is a team known for players with one name, and 2018 is no different with the likes of Neymar, Marcello, Allison and Fred just to name a few. What Neymar is to the offense, Marcello is on defense as he is one of the premier defenders in the world. Brazil has the luxury of two top goalkeepers in Allison along with backup Ederson Moraes who plays for Manchester City.

Here’s a look at the 2018 Brazil World Cup roster.

Brazil Roster for 2018 World Cup