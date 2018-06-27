Brazil vs Serbia Live Stream: How to Watch World Cup Online in USA

Brazil look to secure their spot in the Round of 16 on Wednesday in Moscow, as they take on Serbia in the final match of Group E play.

Preview

Following a 1-1 draw against Switzerland and a 2-0 win over Costa Rica, the Brazilians look like a safe bet to advance to the knockout stage.

If they beat Serbia on Wednesday, they’ll definitely advance, and they’ll win the group unless Switzerland really puts a beating on Costa Rica. If they draw against Serbia, they’ll definitely advance, and they’ll win the group if Switzerland finish with any result other than a win against Costa Rica. If they lose to Serbia, they’ll need Switzerland to also lose to have a chance to advance via tiebreaker.

As for Serbia, they’ll likely need a win to advance, but if they draw and Switzerland loses, they’ll be tied for the runner-up spot at four points apiece.

Ultimately, if Selecao don’t go through, it will come as a massive surprise. Considered one of the favorites to win the World Cup before the tournament, they are -275 favorites to win on Wednesday, and according to FiveThirtyEight’s prediction model, they have a 64 percent chance to win the group and 25 percent chance to finish runner-up.

Serbia, meanwhile, is given a 15 percent chance of advancing to the knockout round. It’s certainly a long shot, but this is the World Cup, and we’ve seen crazier things happen. Only one thing is certain, and that’s that this will be a must-watch game.