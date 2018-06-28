Colombia vs. England/Belgium: Date, Time & Odds for Round of 16

Colombia will face either Belgium or England in the Round of 16 as Colombia punched their ticket to the next round thanks to a win over Senegal. Colombia won Group H, while Japan advanced as the runner-up thanks to a fair play tiebreaker over Senegal. Colombia will play the Group G runner-up on Tuesday, July 3 at 2 p.m. Eastern in Moscow. After a disappointing loss to Japan to start the tournament, Colombia was able to advance with two straight victories.

Colombia is looking to replicate their performance in the 2014 World Cup where they were able to advance to the quarterfinals. Colombia will likely be an underdog against either Belgium or England, as both squads have looked like two of the best teams in the tournament. Colombia entered the tournament with 40 to 1 odds to win the World Cup, and many picked the team as a dark horse to win. With two straight wins, it looks like Colombia has started to find their footing. Senegal and Poland provided solid tests for the team, preparing them for even better competition as they head to the Round of 16.

Heavy will update you as soon as the matchup is set later this afternoon. Belgium and England are both tied atop the standings heading into their game. If either team wins the match, they would win Group G, and the loser would play Colombia in the Round of 16. A tie makes things more complicated as the two teams are virtually even in a series of tiebreakers. It would likely come down to a fair play points tiebreaker. Here is how FIFA defines the fair play tiebreaker.