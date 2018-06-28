Colombia vs Senegal Live Stream: How to Watch Online in Spanish or English

Both very much alive heading into the final matches of Group H play, Colombia and Senegal go head-to-head Thursday in Samara for a spot in the Round of 16.

In the United States, the game is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. ET and will be broadcast on both Fox (English broadcast) and Telemundo (Spanish broadcast). If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch the game–and every other World Cup game–live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Fox (live in most markets) and Telemundo are both included in the “Fubo Premier” bundle, which has a channel package that is largely tailored towards international soccer fans and also has World Cup live streams available in 4K. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch any World Cup game live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch the game live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch any World Cup game up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including both Fox (live in most markets) and Telemundo. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch every World Cup game live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch the game live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials), allowing you to watch any game after it airs.

Sling TV

Fox (but not Telemundo) is included in the “Sling Blue” package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of both, and you can then watch any World Cup game live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch a game live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Preview

This is a de-facto “play-in” game for the Round of 16. If Colombia wins, they’re guaranteed a spot in the knockout stage, and if Senegal draw or win, they’ll advance.

Of course, there are ways that both of these teams advance, too, depending on the group’s other game. Colombia can also advance with a draw if Japan loses to Poland, while Senegal could still advance with a loss if Japan loses to Poland and Senegal wins the tiebreaker over Japan.

There’s a lot going on here, but the main takeaway is that each side has a good chance of advancing. In fact, according to FiveThirtyEight’s projection model, Colombia’s odds of making it to the Round of 16 are at 61 percent, while Senegal’s are at 58.

Colombia seems like a good bet to continue their tournament. They reminded everyone of how good they can be with a 3-0 win over Poland, a result that makes it much easier to blame their early-tournament 2-1 loss to Japan on the fact they played with 10 men for all but three minutes of that game.

Senegal is plenty dangerous, as well. They’re tied with Colombia and Spain for fifth in the tournament with two goals per game, and their three open-play goals in two games are behind only Belgium (five in two games), Russia (four in three games), Spain (four in three games) and Croatia (four in three games). This is a team that scored 10 goals in their last six World Cup qualifying matches, so they clearly don’t have a lot of trouble finding the back of the net.

Put it all together, and you have two of the best scoring teams in the tournament–and both need a positive result to advance. That sets up a potentially thrilling match.