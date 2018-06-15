WATCH: David De Gea Mistake Leads to Ronaldo Goal

A shocking error from David De Gea allowed Ronaldo to score his and Portugal’s second. The Real Madrid player had earlier given Portugal the lead from the penalty spot after he was fouled by Nacho. Diego Costa got the equalizer and Spain were the dominant team for most of the first half. But one thing we know about Ronaldo is that he like to spoil the party. The striker grabbed his 83rd international goal in process as the ball rolled through De Gea’s hands in the Spanish goal.

The coolness that Ronaldo demonstrated in shooting Portugal into the lead is especially cool considering he’s just been fined $20 million by the Spanish government for tax related offenses. The former Manchester United player has been also been sentenced to two years in prison which he will not serve because he’s a first time offender.