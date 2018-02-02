Taylor Boncal: Connecticut High School Teacher Accused of Sex With Student

Facebook/Taylor Boncal

A 22-year-old high school teacher had a sexual relationship with an 18-year-old student in Connecticut, police in West Hartford say. WTNH reports that Taylor Boncal turned herself in to authorities on February 1. The station says that Boncal was living in New Britain at the time of the alleged offense. The school system in West Hartford first alerted the New Britain Police Department about Boncal and an investigation was initiated in mid-January after a parent made a complaint. Boncal was arraigned in New Britain Superior Court on February 2. Boncal is facing charges of three counts of second-degree sexual assault.

Fox 61 in Connecticut reports that the “a spokesperson for the town of West Hartford” said the couple is in love and that the 18-year-old’s parents have asked that no charges be pressed.

NBC Connecticut reports that Boncal was a track coach and student teacher at the school. The station says Boncal began at the school in December 2017 and was fired in January. The Hartford Courant reports that Boncal had been working at the school as a student teacher throughout the fall of 2018 and was kept on as a track coach.

Conard Principal Julio Duarte wrote a letter home to parents that read in part, “As educators, we are entrusted to protect and educate all of our students and know there are certain boundaries that can never be crossed. Also, we will not tolerate any behavior that compromises the safety or well-being of our students. I hope you will not let the misconduct of this one individual cast a shadow over all of our staff members who demonstrate their commitment to our students every day.”

NBC Connecticut reports that the alleged sexual relations never took place on campus.

According to her Facebook page, Boncal was a student at Woodland Regional High School and Stony Brook University and is a resident of Beacon Falls, Connecticut. Boncal says that she left Stony Brook in 2013. Boncal was a track star at Central Connecticut State University.

A feature was written on Boncal’s time in high school by Citizen’s News out of Naugatuck, Connecticut. The article was titled, “Boncal leaves her mark on Woodland.” A friend of Boncal’s, Nicole Fowler, told the a story for the piece: “During softball season freshman year, we were having batting practice before a game and she somehow managed to run into the pitching machine. She got burned and her pants ripped.” The article goes on to refer to Boncal as “one of the top female athletes” in her high school’s history. Boncal told the website, “Going into high school my goal was to start varsity softball. It was awesome playing with seniors like Katie Alfiere and Emily Hutvagner. I played travel softball for so many years and that’s what I wanted to do. I wanted to go all-state and get a Division I scholarship and all that. I didn’t expect to be as good at track as I was. And there was some drama with travel softball in the summer, so I fell in love with track. I wish I could have played both.”