WATCH: Diego Maradona During Argentina v Nigeria Game

Diego Maradona is having a good time at Argentina’s crunch match with Nigeria, despite the pressure his homeland is under. Pre-game he could be seen dancing with a Nigerian fan but it was after his heir apparent scored that we saw the real Maradona. The former No.10 looked possessed as he celebrated Messi’s opener. His reaction to Nigeria’s penalty equalizer was a little more subdued:

As the game wore on, Maradona became more-and-more agitated:

Pre-game it was all fun and games:

O Maradona kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk pic.twitter.com/9Ghze97bUf — Atila Ribas (@Atilafla) June 26, 2018

The World Cup winner was also handed a banner pre game showing an image of him during the World Cup in 1990 in Italy.

Another bizarre image showed Maradona appearing to embrace the God-like worship that fans in Argentina have for him:

Maradona’s appearance at this game comes after he was severely criticized for allegedly making a racist gesture to some South Korean fans. During the same game, Maradona was shown to be smoking a large cigar in a non-smoking stadium.