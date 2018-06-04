Draymond Green Salary & Current Contract Details

Draymond Green has been an integral part of the Golden State Warriors. Since joining the team in 2012, he’s appeared in three all-star games, won two championship titles, and was voted the NBA Defensive Player of the Year in 2017. He’s been relatively quiet during the first two games of this year’s NBA Finals, but as noted by The Ringer, he’s doing his part in ensuring that the Warriors come out on top.

“He’s the most dynamic passer and the best defender on a team for which, on any given night, he might not be even the third-best player”, writes The Ringer’s Paolo Uggetti, “his acceptance of that role is what makes him a priceless piece of Golden State’s burgeoning dynasty.” With that in mind, here is everything you need to know about Green’s current contract with the Warriors and the details about his salary.

Green signed a five-year contract with the Warriors heading into the 2014-2015 season.

“[I’m] proud to say that I’ll be a Warrior for at least the next five years”, Green told Bleacher Report, “it’s been a long journey to get to this point. Always trying to overcome the odds, overcome doubters. To be in this position, signing back long term with the Warriors is amazing. It’s an organization that I love, it’s great being a part of, best fans in the NBA, first-class organization.”

The contract ensures that Green will be with the team until the 2019-20 season, which would make him the longest-tenured Warrior. ESPN reports that the contract is worth $85 million, or an estimated $16.4 million per season. To commemorate the signing, Green posted a video on Instagram where he thanked his old coaches, friends, family, and his mom, who can be seen tearfully reacting on FaceTime. Watch below.

Green originally signed a $2.6 million contract with the Warriors in 2012. From this, he earned an estimated base salary of $$875K for the 2013-14 season, and $915K for the 2014-15 season. His salary took a dramatic upswing during the 2015-16 season, where he earned$14 million, according to the athletic contract database Spotrac. The last few seasons have seen similar increases, with Green taking home $15.3 million for the 2016-17 season and $16.4 million for the 2017-18 season, respectively.

Green’s current salary places him second amongst the other players on the Golden State roster. He sits behind point guard Steph Curry, who has a whopping contract value of $201 million, but places ahead of fellow all-stars like Klay Thompson, who places third with a $68.9 million contract, and Kevin Durant, who places fourth with a two-year, $51.2 million contract.

Sportrac also reports that Green places seventh among highest-paid power forwards, behind the likes of Paul Millsap ($31 million), Blake Griffin ($29 million), and Anthony Davis ($23 million).

Appearing on the show Uninterrupted in 2017, Green discussed his monetary plans for the future. “I want to be a billionaire. I want to be a multi-billionaire. I don’t have an exact number, but I just want to be a billionaire first and that’s my goal,” he told host Maverick Carter, “I want to do that by the time I’m 40. Tough task for sure, but I think I can reach it.”

Green went on to discuss the lessons he learned after signing his first contract. “My first year, I didn’t hire a financial advisor. I said I’m going to do this on my own. I want to learn how to pay bills. I want to learn how money works and if I screw it up, I screw it up,” he reasons. “I can’t live the rest of my life off this 400 grand I’m going to take home anyway, but I can teach myself about money.”