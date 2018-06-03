The Memorial 2018 Golf Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Several big name players, and some looking to make a name for themselves, will be hitting the golf course Sunday for the final round of the Memorial tournament in Dublin, Ohio. The PGA event has moved up its start time because of the threat of rain, meaning the leaders will be teeing off earlier than a normal Sunday.

Bryson DeChambeau, who holds the three-day lead at -14, will be teeing off with Patrick Cantlay and Kyle Stanley, who are tied for second at -13, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Stars like Tiger Woods, Adam Scott, Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose are all in the mix and will be teeing off between 8:50 a.m. and 9:20.

Television coverage for the tournament begins at a special time on The Golf Channel at 8:30 a.m., so you can still watch all your favorites compete for the championship live. CBSSports.com will then pick up coverage at 11 a.m., with the live stream expected to air until 6 p.m., or the conclusion of the tournament. It will be streaming at CBSSports.com, and will also be simulcast on PGA Tour Live. CBS will also be airing coverage on its main TV network at 2:30 p.m.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of both of these channels on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Early Morning Coverage (Starting at 8:30 a.m.) on the Golf Channel:

PGA Tour Live: You can watch early Sunday action (featured groups and featured holes) via PGA Tour Live starting at 7:30 a.m. After signing up, you can then watch on your computer via PGATourLive.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the PGA Tour Live app. PGA Tour Live typically costs money, but the site is listing it as free for Sunday’s final round because of the weather change.

DirecTV Now: Golf Channel is in the “Go Big” and “Gotta Have It” bundles. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial no matter what package you choose, and you can then watch either channel live on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

FuboTV. The Golf Channel is included with a subscription to FuboTV, a streaming service that is tailored towards sports. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch both channels live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live television channels, including both Golf Channel. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of either channel on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

Amazon Prime: If you just want to watch the CBS broadcasts, this is your best option. If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can watch CBS live on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the the Amazon Video app.

Note: In addition to being able to watch Golf Channel via the above streaming services, you can also watch on your computer via NBCSports.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NBC Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu, DirecTV Now, FuboTV or Sling TV credentials to do that.

Late Morning/Afternoon Coverage (Starting at 11 a.m.) on CBS:

CBSSports.com: Because of the early start, CBS will be broadcasting its portion of the tournament live on CBSSports.com. You can go to the CBS Sports website here and click the watch live button at the top of the screen to watch the Memorial coverage for free.

PGA Tour Live: You can also watch late morning and afternoon coverage via PGA Tour Live. A simulcast will be streaming on the PGA Tour website at 11 a.m. After signing up, you can then watch on your computer via PGATourLive.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the PGA Tour Live app. PGA Tour Live typically costs money, but the site is listing it as free for Sunday’s final round because of the weather change.

CBS All Access: This service lets you watch a live stream of your local CBS channel (most markets included), as well as all of CBS’ on-demand library and You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch CBS live on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the CBS app.

DirecTV Now: CBS (live in select markets) is included in all four channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial no matter what package you choose, and you can then watch either channel live on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live television channels, including CBS (live in select markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of either channel on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

Amazon Prime: If you just want to watch the CBS broadcasts, this is your best option. If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can watch CBS live on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the the Amazon Video app.

DeChambeau Looks to Hang on for the $1.6 Million Prize as Tiger & Other Top Players Try to Make a Run for the Memorial Title

24-year-old Bryson DeChambeau will be looking for his second career PGA Tour win on Sunday, but he will be facing some stiff competition, both from other up-and-comers, and from several veterans. The Memorial is regarded as the “sixth major,” as the tournament draws has payouts and a field comparable to the major tournaments and the “fifth major,” The Players Championship. The winner will receive $1.6 million out of the $8.9 million purse.

The Memorial, founded by Jack Nicklaus in 1976, is played at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, a suburb north of Columbus. DeChambeau used a six-under-par Saturday to climb into the lead at -14, while Patrick Cantlay, Kyle Stanley and Joaquine Niemann are right on his heels at -13. Byeong Hun An sits at -12 entering the final round, while Justin Rose is at -10. Four players, including Tiger Woods, are at -9, while 10 players, including Rory McIlroy and Adam Scott are at -9. Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas are among seven players with an outside shot at making a run at -7. The tight field and high-profile names should make for an exciting Sunday of golf.

“If I can control my emotions and make sure I’m executing every shot to the best of my abilities, making sure it gets right in the fairway, not getting ahead of myself, not even thinking about the last hole, I’m going to have a pretty good chance to get it done tomorrow,” DeChambeau told reporters after the third round.

Cantlay, 26, will also be looking for his second career win. He told reporters, “It’s great to be in contention. That’s what I play for, that’s what I practice for. And it’s exciting. That’s the most fun I can have out on the golf course, is being in contention. So just go out and stick to my game plan and hit a bunch of fairways and greens.”

Stanley, 31, has two career wins, both coming last season. Niemann, a 19-year-old from Chile, will try to break through with his first win on the PGA Tour in just his fifth career start.

A lot of eyes will be on Woods, as he looks to win his first tournament since returning to the tour earlier this year. “The last few times that I’ve had a chance, I’ve been up there on the board, I’ve felt very comfortable,” he told reporters. “Hopefully, I can just shoot the low round when I need it.” He added, “”he weather is going to be a little iffy. But I’m in a position where if I shoot another good round like I had the last two days, I’ve got a chance.”

Here’s a list of the tee times for the players at the top of the leaderboard:

Adam Scott, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Ryan Moore — 8:50 a.m.

Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy, David Lingmerth — 9 a.m.

Whee Kim, Tiger Woods, J.B. Holmes — 9:10 a.m.

Justin Rose, Joaquin Niemann, Ben An — 9:20 a.m.

Bryson DeChambeau (leader), Kyle Stanley, Patrick Cantlay — 9:30 a.m.

You can see a full list of tee times for Sunday’s final round of the Memorial here.