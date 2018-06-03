The Memorial Purse 2018: How Much Prize Money Does the Winner Make?

The Memorial Purse 2018: How Much Prize Money Does the Winner Make?

  • Published
bryson dechambeau

Getty Bryson DeChambeau watches his tee shot on the 18th hole during the third round of The Memorial Tournament Presented by Nationwide at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 2, 2018 in Dublin, Ohio.

The Memorial Tournament, presented by Nationwide, is one of the more prominent events on the PGA Tour schedule. Created by Jack Nicklaus in 1976, the tournament is played eadh year at the Murifield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, a suburb of Columbus. The purse for the 2018 tournament is $8,900,000, according to the PGA Tour website.

This year, several up-and-comers are battling for the biggest or first win of their PGA Tour career, while a couple veterans, including Tiger Woods, are looking to make a run on Sunday to take home the $1.602 million top prize. Second place will take home $961,200, third place gets $605,200, fourth place receives $427,200 and fifth place is awarded $356,000.

Bryson DeChambeau entered Sunday’s play with a one-shot lead over Patrick Cantlay, Kyle Stanley and Joaquin Niemann. DeChambeau, Stanley and Cantlay have all one on the tour before, but never in a high-profile event like the Memorial. Niemann, meanwhile, is a 19-year-old rookie from Chile looking for a mega payday in just his fifth career PGA Tour star. Veterans like Woods, Justin Rose, Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy also have an outside shot at contending for the win.

“If I can control my emotions and make sure I’m executing every shot to the best of my abilities, making sure it gets right in the fairway, not getting ahead of myself, not even thinking about the last hole, I’m going to have a pretty good chance to get it done tomorrow,” DeChambeau told reporters after the third round.

Cantlay, 26, will also be looking for his second career win. He told reporters, “It’s great to be in contention. That’s what I play for, that’s what I practice for. And it’s exciting. That’s the most fun I can have out on the golf course, is being in contention. So just go out and stick to my game plan and hit a bunch of fairways and greens.”

Stanley, 31, has two career wins, both coming last season.

A lot of eyes will be on Woods, as he looks to win his first tournament since returning to the tour earlier this year. “The last few times that I’ve had a chance, I’ve been up there on the board, I’ve felt very comfortable. Hopefully, I can just shoot the low round when I need it.” He added, “the weather is going to be a little iffy. But I’m in a position where if I shoot another good round like I had the last two days, I’ve got a chance.”

The Memorial purse is the 15th largest prize money pool on the PGA Tour this year. the U.S. Open, at $12 million is the biggest purse.

Here’s the full breakdown of the prize money for the top 50 golfers at the Memorial for 2018:

The Memorial Purse 2018

PLACE PRIZE MONEY
1st $1.602 million
2nd $961,200
3rd $605,200
4th $427,200
5th $356,000
6th $320,400
7th $298,150
8th $275,900
9th $258,100
10th $240,300
11th $222,500
12th $204,700
13th $186,900
14th $169,100
15th $160,200
16th $151,300
17th $142,400
18th $133,500
19th $124,600
20th $115,700
21st $106,800
22nd $99,680
23rd $92,560
24th $85,440
25th $78,320
26th $71,200
27th $68,530
28th $65,860
29th $63,190
30th $60,520
31st $57,850
32nd $55,180
33rd $52,510
34th $50,285
35th $48,060
36th $45,835
37th $43,610
38th $41,830
39th $40,050
40th $38,270
41st $36,490
42nd $34,710
43rd $32,930
44th $31,150
45th $29,370
46th $27,590
47th $25,810
48th $24,386
49th $23,140
50th $22,428

 

Read More
, ,

No Comments

Discuss on Facebook