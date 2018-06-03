The Memorial Purse 2018: How Much Prize Money Does the Winner Make?

The Memorial Tournament, presented by Nationwide, is one of the more prominent events on the PGA Tour schedule. Created by Jack Nicklaus in 1976, the tournament is played eadh year at the Murifield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, a suburb of Columbus. The purse for the 2018 tournament is $8,900,000, according to the PGA Tour website.

This year, several up-and-comers are battling for the biggest or first win of their PGA Tour career, while a couple veterans, including Tiger Woods, are looking to make a run on Sunday to take home the $1.602 million top prize. Second place will take home $961,200, third place gets $605,200, fourth place receives $427,200 and fifth place is awarded $356,000.

Bryson DeChambeau entered Sunday’s play with a one-shot lead over Patrick Cantlay, Kyle Stanley and Joaquin Niemann. DeChambeau, Stanley and Cantlay have all one on the tour before, but never in a high-profile event like the Memorial. Niemann, meanwhile, is a 19-year-old rookie from Chile looking for a mega payday in just his fifth career PGA Tour star. Veterans like Woods, Justin Rose, Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy also have an outside shot at contending for the win.

“If I can control my emotions and make sure I’m executing every shot to the best of my abilities, making sure it gets right in the fairway, not getting ahead of myself, not even thinking about the last hole, I’m going to have a pretty good chance to get it done tomorrow,” DeChambeau told reporters after the third round.

Cantlay, 26, will also be looking for his second career win. He told reporters, “It’s great to be in contention. That’s what I play for, that’s what I practice for. And it’s exciting. That’s the most fun I can have out on the golf course, is being in contention. So just go out and stick to my game plan and hit a bunch of fairways and greens.”

Stanley, 31, has two career wins, both coming last season.

A lot of eyes will be on Woods, as he looks to win his first tournament since returning to the tour earlier this year. “The last few times that I’ve had a chance, I’ve been up there on the board, I’ve felt very comfortable. Hopefully, I can just shoot the low round when I need it.” He added, “the weather is going to be a little iffy. But I’m in a position where if I shoot another good round like I had the last two days, I’ve got a chance.”

The Memorial purse is the 15th largest prize money pool on the PGA Tour this year. the U.S. Open, at $12 million is the biggest purse.

Here’s the full breakdown of the prize money for the top 50 golfers at the Memorial for 2018:

The Memorial Purse 2018