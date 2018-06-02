Mexico-Scotland Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Mexico have their official World Cup send-off on Saturday. They will fill Estadio Azteca one more time, then head to Europe for official World Cup preparations. Scotland are on a South American tour after falling to Peru earlier this week, and are preparing for the Nations League in September.

Preview

This is supposed to be a joyous night for El Tri. They have a strong squad, are in good form, are facing a pushover opponent, and are leaving for the World Cup shortly afterwards.

For some, this will be a nervous final test.

Manager Juan Carlos Osorio admitted that he has finalized Mexico’s starting 11 for their World Cup opener against Germany. The problem is, he’s already had to make four changes to that starting lineup. Osorio set a late May deadline for his players to return to fitness, and that deadline has passed with several key injuries remaining.

Hector Moreno, Diego Reyes, and Andres Guardado aren’t just players on Mexico- they are the core of the defense. Osorio will be without all three on Saturday, and there are concerns that some or all of them will be unavailable in Russia.

Defender Nestor Araujo is also dealing with minor injury, but he’s already in Europe waiting for the squad and he should be ready to go against Germany.

Mexico has a tough road in Russia, taking on Germany, Sweden and Korea Republic in the Group Stage. Mexico has advanced to the Round of 16 at six straight World Cups.

After dropping a friendly to Peru earlier in the week, Scotland is making more changes. This is a young team, with just three international goals between the active roster.

For most of the Scotland roster, it’s their first time at famed Estadio Azteca. Earlier in the week they described their experience walking the stadium to BBC:

“It’s phenomenal,” said Scotland manager Alex McLeish. “It’s the first time I think for everyone – maybe one or two of the staff have been but for me it’s the first and it is mightily impressive.”

“It’s a huge bowl and you can imagine 100,000 people going crazy in here and that could be quite intimidating.”