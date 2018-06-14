Russia vs Saudi Arabia Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable (US)

The seemingly never-ending wait finally comes to a halt, and the 2018 World Cup kicks off on Thursday, as hosts Russia take on Saudi Arabia at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

Preview

In the history of the World Cup, South Africa (2010) is the only host to fail to make it out of the group stage. If Russia are going to avoid a similar fate, they will almost assuredly need to come away from Thursday’s opener with three points. Uruguay, led by the attacking duo of Edinson Cavani and Luis Saurez, is certainly the most talented team in Group A, and Egypt can dangerous as long as Ballon d’Or candidate Mohamed Salah is healthy, so the Russians will need to take advantage against arguably the worst team in the tournament.

Russia has its problems in the lead up to the World Cup. They were bounced from the group stage at both the 2016 Euros and the 2017 Confederations Cup, with the latter disappointment taking place on home soil. They haven’t won since October 2017, and in their last two friendlies leading up to the World Cup, they lost to Austria and drew at home against Turkey. Overall, they’re 70th in the FIFA rankings, which is worst among all teams in the tournament.

But even so, Russia is expected to get a positive result against Saudi Arabia, who own the second-worst FIFA ranking (67th) in the tournament and haven’t won a World Cup game since 1994. The Russians have a veteran in goal in Igor Akinfeev, they have an intriguing attacking trio in Alan Dzagoev, Aleksandr Golovin and Fedor Smolov, and they have the significant advantage of being at home.

Russia, per OddsShark, is a -245 favorite to tally three points Thursday, and any other result would ultimately be a surprise.