Steph Curry Memes: Best Funny Photos From NBA Finals

Steph Curry went from a shooting slump in the Western Conference Finals to setting an NBA finals record with nine made three pointers. As expected, the internet reacted with a plethora of Curry memes, and we’re providing a roundup of the best images. The whole Curry family was in attendance at Oracle Arena to watch Curry put on a shooting clinic.

The Warriors now lead the Cavs 2-0 in the finals, but detractors are sure to point out the Warriors did blow a 3-1 lead in 2016 to Cleveland. The only challenge for Cavs fans is this Cleveland roster is not on the same level as the squad that pulled off the courageous comeback two years ago. Curry spoke to The Undefeated in 2017 about what the experience was like to blow such a large lead in the finals.

The last six minutes of Game 7. You feel like you could go back and do a couple things differently to get your team over the hump. It’s crazy. Honestly, Kyrie [Irving] made a key [late] shot. That helped seal the deal for them, win it and have a comeback. Had that shot not gone down for them or the ball bounced a different way a possession or two before … it’s just crazy how that defining moment changes the narrative of everything.

Here’s a look at the funniest Curry memes.

Game 2 Was a Blowout

This meme comes from 2016, but still applies to Game 2 of the 2018 finals. The Warriors defeated the Cavs by 19 points. It got so bad Cleveland pulled their starters which caused the ABC announcers to wonder if Cavs coach Ty Lue was waiving the white flag too soon.

Barry Bonds Made an Appearance in Game 1

This photo goes back to Game 1 when Barry Bonds was in attendance, but it is too good to pass up. Bonds had some of the best years of his career with the San Francisco Giants. This image was passed around with different people on Twitter adding their own caption.

A LeBron James Meme Re-Purposed

Lebron James, James Brown, James Jones, James and the Giant peach…Don’t matter Warriors in 4 pic.twitter.com/jDWYKtnQE9 — NBA Memes (@nbamemesinsta) June 4, 2018

You may have seen a similar viral meme with LeBron James smoking a cigarette instead of Curry. The user @NBAmemesinsta re-purposed it to feature Curry after his red-hot Game 2 performance. Here’s a look at a version of the original image with James.

I seriously can't stop #laughing at this one. Smoking LeBron memes are the best and this is the top one of them. No way I could fade laughing at this and its my top overall meme on the board. #Cavs #LeBron #DFS pic.twitter.com/YuiFAOUkvx — Ryan Kostroski (@FantasytipsRyan) February 9, 2018

Kevin Love’s Face Says It All

When Steph Curry keeps bombing 3’s pic.twitter.com/mpN6CDoA0W — Matthew Kick (@MatthewKick) June 4, 2018

Kevin Love’s face in this photo sums up what Cavs fans were feeling every time Curry shot the ball. Curry was making shots from between the three-point line and half court as the video below shows.

STEPH CURRY JUST DID THAT. WOW. pic.twitter.com/T3ADbtt9eu — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 4, 2018

The Ringer also used the same photo to show what defenders feel like watching Curry shoot.

Steph Curry’s Shooting Is Like a Cheat Code

Jeopardy got in on the action with this funny trivia question. When he is in the zone like we saw in Game 2, Curry’s shooting range is unlike anything we have seen in recent years, and can extend to just above half court.

Curry Made as Many Threes as the Entire Cavs Teams in Game 2

Three-pointers made in Game 2 of the 2018 #NBAFinals Steph Curry: 9

The entire Cavs team: 9 pic.twitter.com/WxcabXzuSd — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 4, 2018

This clean graphic shows a breakdown of made threes for Game 2. Curry shot over 50 percent from long range, and had just as many threes as the entire Cleveland team. Only four Cavs players made a three-pointer in the contest.

Curry Has Infinite Shooting Range

Steph Curry in 2018 NBA Finals #Warriors pic.twitter.com/VYAPQXGyiC — Joe Salvatore (@radiojoee) June 4, 2018

This image shows just how far Curry’s range seems to stretch at times. Curry went 9-for-17 against the Cavs in Game 2. Curry’s career three-point shooting percentage is 43.6 percent, and has made over 2,000 threes in his career. Curry’s father, Dell Curry, was also a knockdown shooter, and shot over 40 percent during his NBA career.

The #WarriorsIn4 Went Viral

Some Warriors fans are feeling quite confident using the #WarriorsIn4. Keep in mind the Cavs were down 0-2 against the Celtics, and the Cavs ended up coming away with the victory.