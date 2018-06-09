Warriors Championship Parade 2018: Date, Time & Location

The Golden State Warriors are your 2018 NBA Champions, and now it is time for the Bay Area to party (again). According to the Warriors, the parade will take place on Tuesday, June 12 beginning at 11 a.m. Pacific.

Here’s the full details about the parade route and schedule from the Warriors press release.

The parade will begin on Broadway at 11th Street, turning right on 20th Street, turning right on Harrison to 19th Street, and right on Lakeside Drive, ending on Oak and 13th Street. In an effort to provide a more intimate, free-flowing and engaging celebratory event for fans this year, the Warriors have implemented a few changes to the parade route and overall presentation. In lieu of a post-event rally, the Warriors and the City of Oakland have focused their planning efforts solely on creating an interactive parade, the primary element of a championship celebration, where fans will have the opportunity to share in the up-close excitement of the 2018 NBA Championship with the Warriors, their players, coaches, legends and staff. NBC Sports Bay Area will begin their TV coverage of the Warriors Championship Parade with a pre-parade show from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. with programming of the parade beginning at 10:30 a.m. Additionally, NBC Sports Bay Area’s coverage will be available online and streamed on NBCSportsBayArea.com and on the NBC Sports app. On the radio side, 95.7 The Game and the Warriors Radio Network will begin live coverage from the parade route at 6:00 a.m. with Joe, Lo and Dibs. Fans can begin to line up for the Parade on Tuesday as early as 6:30 a.m.

Sovern noted that reports of the parade being at a location other than Oakland are false.

Someone is spreading a rumor that the #Warriors championship parade, if there is one, will be in SF, not #Oakland. That is simply not true. It will be in Oakland, as always.

Just like last year, there is controversy around the traditional White House visit. After LeBron James and Steph Curry said their teams were not interested in a visit, President Donald Trump announced they had not been invited.

“I didn’t invite LeBron James, and I didn’t invite Steph Curry. We’re not going to invite either team,” Trump told the USA Today. But we have other teams that are coming. If you look, we had Alabama — national champion. We had Clemson, national champion. We had the New England Patriots. We had the Pittsburgh Penguins last year…I think we’ll have the Caps. We’ll see. You know, my attitude is if they want to be here, the greatest place on Earth, I’m here. If they don’t want to be here, I don’t want them.”

Prior to Game 5, the San Francisco police department issued a friendly reminder to celebrate responsibly.