US Open 2018 Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The year’s second major is upon as, as players gather at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club this week for the 2018 U.S. Open.

The broadcast schedule is as follows: Thursday on Fox Sports 1 (9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. ET) and Fox (4:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. ET); Friday on Fox Sports 1 (10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. ET) and Fox (4:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. ET); Saturday on Fox (11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. ET) and Sunday on Fox (10 a.m.-7 p.m. ET). If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch complete coverage live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Preview

Dustin Johnson, whose win at the St. Jude Classic last week vaulted him back to No. 1 in the world, enters New York as the oddsmakers’ favorite (+800). Though he missed the cut at Erin Hills last year, he has typically been a force at this tournament no matter the course, with a fourth-place finish in 2014, a second-place finish in 2015 and his first major win in 2016.

We haven’t had a repeat winner at the US Open since Tiger Woods beat Rocco Mediate in that memorable Torrey Pines playoff in 2008, but Johnson, who ranks first on Tour in strokes gained tee to green and first in scoring average, is a strong bet to buck that trend.

That said, he’s far from the runaway favorite.

Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Justin Rose are all right behind DJ at +1400. Thomas, the FedEx Cup points leader and defending Player of the Year, has finished outside the Top 20 just twice in his last 15 starts. McIlroy, the 2011 US Open champ, has a pair of Top-10’s after missing the cut at the Players. Rose, the 2013 champ, won the Fort Worth Invitational a couple weeks ago and is quietly enjoying a fantastic season.

In the next group of contenders, you’ve got guys like Jordan Spieth (+1600), Jason Day (+1800), Rickie Fowler (+1800), defending champ Brooks Koepka (+2000) and Jon Rahm (+2200). Spieth’s form is concerning, but he can bounce back at any time. Day has shaken off his forgettable 2017 campaign and is a two-time winner with four Top-10’s this season. Fowler is still chasing that first major, but he’s in good from after a T8 at the Memorial, and Shinnecock is good place for him. Koepka has been a consistent contender at the US Open even before last year’s win. And Rahm might be the most intriguing bet of the group, as the talented 23-year-old won the Open de Espana in April and proved at the Masters he’s ready to contend for a major.

Any one of the aforementioned nine players could win, and it wouldn’t at all be surprising. And we still haven’t even mentioned guys like Tiger Woods, Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Reed, Phil Mickelson and Henrik Stenson.

Every time a major rolls around, it’s a reminder of just how good the PGA Tour is right now. The top of the sport is absolutely stacked with talent. It’s no longer a Big 2 or 3, but a Big 7 or 8, and even then, it’s hard to know where to make the cut off. A full field will always equal a must-watch tournament, and that will be the case at Shinnecock Hills this week.