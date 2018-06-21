WATCH: Willy Caballero Mistake Allows Ante Rebic to Score

The Argentina goalkeeper literally served the ball to Ante Rebic to score. The incident gave Croatia a 1-0 lead in their crunch World Cup 2018 game. Caballero, who plays his soccer as Chelsea’s second-string goalkeeper in the English Premier League, is perhaps a little rusty but really there’s no excuse for this. Caballero was supposed to be dealing with a simple back pass when he lobbed the ball up for Rebic, of Eintracht Frankfurt, in the Bundesliga, slammed home the volley on 53 minutes.

Willy Caballero is the fourth goalkeeper to make an error directly leading to a goal at the 2018 #WorldCup: 🇦🇷 Willy Caballero

🇪🇸 David de Gea

🇵🇱 Wojciech Szczesny

🇸🇦 Mohammed Al-Owais Nightmare pass. 😱 pic.twitter.com/QmkN2YLuHf — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 21, 2018

The Guardian’s live blog on the game noted that “Argentina are shocked at that howler. Shades of the atmosphere at the Champions League final after Loris Karius’s error.” Shortly after the goal, Rebic was substituted for Andrej Kramaric.

It’s arguable that Rebic shouldn’t have been on the field after his 39 minute tackle on Argentina’s Eduardo Salvio. The striker was awarded a yellow card for what looked like a studs up tackle.

Though it’s not the first mistake of Caballero’s career:

When Caballero was with Manchester City, David Mooney wrote an article for ESPN that said, “Willy Caballero errors mean Man City can’t trust him as No. 2.”