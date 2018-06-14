2018 World Cup Performers: Who Is Performing at the Opening Ceremony?

The 2018 World Cup begins today, but while many are waiting for the games to begin, others are looking forward to the opening ceremony. Who are the performers taking the event by storm this year? Singer Robbie Williams (pictured above) is this year’s 2018 World Cup headline performer, according to Telegraph. He will also be joined by some other big names and hundreds of dancers. This year’s opening ceremony will focus even more on musical acts than in the past.

When talking about his headlining gig to Telegraph, Williams exclaimed, “I’m so happy and excited to be going back to Russia for such a unique performance. I’ve done a lot in my career, and opening the FIFA World Cup to 80,000 football fans in the stadium and many millions all over the world is a boyhood dream … We’d like to invite football and music fans to party with us in Russia, in the stadium, or to tune in their TVs a little earlier for an unforgettable show.” Russian soprano Aida Garifullina, of the Vienna State Opera, will join Williams for his big set, as reported by FIFA.com. Garifullina guhed to FIFA that, “I never imagined I would be part of this huge celebration, the World Cup, happening in my own country.”

Additional opera performers, who are taking the stage together for the opening event, are Placido Domingo, Anna Netrebko, Yusif Eivazov, Ildar Abdrazakov, Albina Shagimuratova, and Peruvian tenor Juan Diego Florez. Pianist Denis Matsuev will also participate. When speaking with Telegraph, some of the tournament organizers said that, “It is interesting that football events are usually opened by opera stars, because classical music is a universal code understood by residents of every country.”

Another big performance set for the event is by Will Smith, Nicky Jam and Kosovar Albanian singer Era Istrefi. They will perform this year’s official World Cup song “Live It Up”. Diplo served as producer.

The opening ceremony will air in the United States, on the Fox network, at 9 a.m. ET. The event airs just one half hour prior to the kick-off of the first game.