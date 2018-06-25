WWE ‘Monday Night RAW’ Match Results & Spoilers June 25th

The latest episode of Monday Night RAW airs tonight at 8 p.m. EST on the USA Network. You will be able to tune in here for all the match results and spoilers for tonight’s episode, but until then, here’s a preview of what to expect:

Now that Money in the Bank has passed, the build up for Extreme Rules PPV will be the main focus, with storylines and rivalries being established over the next couple of weeks. Seth Rollins lost his Intercontinental Championship last week in a sudden and surprising title match to Dolph Ziggler. Rollins, notably upset by the loss, decided to use the obligatory rematch clause in his contract, which he plans he plans on doing tonight.

Its tough to say whether Rollins or Ziggler will come out on top, but given Ziggler’s momentum, and the fact that he’s got Drew McIntyre as his accomplice, we’d say he’s got the upper hand. Expect the Rollins and Ziggler storyline to be continue well into August and into the Extreme Rules PPV.

Another central storyline is the rivalry between Nia Jax, Ronda Rousey, and Alexa Bliss, who won the ladder match at Money in the Bank and cashed in to defeat the latter two in spectacular fashion. Her victory didn’t come without consequences, however. Last week on Monday Night RAW, a bitter Rousey power-bombed her through a table (and was promptly suspended). This week, it sounds as though Jax will step up for a little bit of payback against Ms. Money in the Bank.

WWE reports that Jax is recovering from Bliss’ briefcase-assisted onslaught and is preparing for her rematch against her former best friend at Extreme Rules. Expect some trash talk to go down tonight, and perhaps even some physical altercations between Jax and Bliss.

Another friendship that recently went south was between Sasha Banks and Bayley. The duo had a brawl in the backstage area after failing against The Riott Squad, and the bad blood between the two of them will likely grow even stronger so as to set up a singles match at the upcoming PPV event.

And lastly, we have two names officially entered into the Extreme Rules match: Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley. The duo participated in an impromptu tag team match last week, and seemingly established a mutual respect. Its likely that we’ll see names get added to the Extreme Rules match in the coming weeks, with Baron Corbin and Kevin Owens being touted as the frontrunners.