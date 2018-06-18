WWE ‘Monday Night RAW’ Match Results & Spoilers June 18th

The latest episode of Monday Night RAW is airing tonight on the USA Network at 8 p.m. EST. We will provide live updates and spoilers here, but until then, here’s a preview of what to expect:

Preview

Alexa Bliss will no doubt be the biggest story of tonight’s episode, after she won the Money in the Bank ladder match and shocked the world by cashing in her contract in the middle of the title match between RAW Women’s Champion Nia Jax and challenger Ronda Rousey. Its very likely that Bliss will have to deal with the wrath of Jax and Rousey tonight, especially given the way she snuck up on Rousey and took her out right before the latter was about to pin Jax with an armbar. Tensions are high, and it may even lead to a new storyline developing between Bliss, Jax, and Rousey.

SportSkeeda suggests that a potential plan for the Raw women’s championship could be a triple threat match between Bliss, Jax, and Rousey at Extreme Rules. If so, we would likely see the seeds for this match get planted on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW.

The other Money in the Bank winner is Braun Strowman, who steamrolled through seven other opponents to snag the briefcase on Sunday night’s PPV. Strowman is a fan favorite and easily among the most dangerous wrestlers currently in the WWE, so it’ll be exciting to see how he utilizes his title shot. Especially given that the Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar, who is criticized for not making enough appearances on Monday Night RAW and who Strowman will likely have to wait to properly challenge. Hopefully we get the beginning of this confrontation on tonight’s episode.

To a lesser extent, it will also be interesting to see how the various rivalries that were established before Money in the Bank play out, and whether some of the wrestlers will move on to new rivalries. Seth Rollins had a memorable victory against Elias at Money in the Bank, and the two had been teasing their confrontation for weeks. Tonight will shed light on whether the WWE has plans to dismantle their rivalry and give Rollins a new storyline or whether his narrow victory will serve to ignite a second chapter with Elias.

Then there is Roman Reigns. While The Big Dog is not among the most popular WWE Superstars, he did notch a decent win against Jinder Mahal (and a faux injured Sunil Singh) at Money in the Bank. Reigns is definitely going to want some more action after not being allowed to compete in any title matches, and his desire to face Brock Lesnar may lead to some interesting confrontations with Braun Strowman. Heck, maybe Reigns will turn heel in an attempt to snag a title shot.