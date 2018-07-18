Alabama Media Day 2018 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

It’s Nick Saban’s turn to go through the interview ringer at the 2018 SEC Media Days Wednesday in Atlanta. The Alabama head coach will also be joined by running back Damien Harris, linebacker Anfernee Jennings and center Ross Pierschbacher.

Preview

The biggest storyline surrounding Alabama football this summer–and likely into fall–is the battle of quarterbacks.

Will Jalen Hurts, starter of 28 games including last year’s national championship, return to the role he has held the last two seasons? Will Tua Tagovailoa, who replaced Hurts and led the comeback in the national championship, be the new starter? Will they both play? Will Hurts move around the offense in unique ways? Will the Tide just run the ball 100 percent of the time so Saban can avoid the questions entirely?

During Wednesday’s media session, Saban–along with his trio of players–will likely get asked all of those questions and more. And during Wednesday’s media session, Saban–along with his trio of players–will likely have no answers for those questions.

Media Day typically isn’t a time to learn anything new about your favorite program. But it’s a sign that football is quickly approaching–45 days until Alabama’s season opener, to be precise, but who’s counting? And it’s an excuse to start talking football, and to start getting excited.

And in Tuscaloosa, as always, there are plenty of things to be excited about as the Tide begin yet another title defense.