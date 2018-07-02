Emily Wilkinson, Baker Mayfield’s Fiance: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Baker Mayfield announced that he is engaged to his girlfriend Emily Wilkinson. The couple broke the news on Instagram, where they posted a video of the proposal with the caption: “Can’t wait to do life with the most perfect girl. Emily Wilkinson, I love you.”

Mayfield, 23, and Wilkinson, 27, have been dating since early 2018, and have since been spotted together at sporting events and via Instagram posts. Per TMZ Sports, the couple recently moved to Cleveland, where Mayfield signed a $33 million contract to play for the Browns.

Here’s what you need to know about Wilkinson and her relationship with Mayfield:

1. She Began Dating Mayfield After His Split from Morgan Mayberry

🅱️♥️ A post shared by Emily Wilkinson (@ewilkinson) on May 13, 2018 at 4:37pm PDT

Prior to meeting Wilkinson, Mayfield was in a relationship with fellow Oklahoma student Morgan Mayberry. While they preferred to keep the details of their romance from the public, we do know that Mayfield and Mayberry went vacationing in St. Lucia in May 2017, and the former posted a touching message to Mayberry on Instagram.

“To the girl that has taught me how to live and love life to the fullest. To the girl that can without a doubt, put a smile on my face in my toughest times”, he wrote. “To the girl that treats me better than I ever dreamed was possible . To the girl that puts up with me when I poke you and annoyingly sing to you.” The message has since been deleted.

Its unclear as to why and when Mayfield and Mayberry split, but The Sports Daily reports that Mayfield was spotted out with Wilkinson as early as January. The rumored couple attended a Clippers game at Staples Center, and photos of them in the crowd made their way online.

2. She Used to Work as a Plastic Surgery Coordinator In Beverly Hills

Wilkinson used to work as a patient coordinator at Galanis Plastic Surgery in Beverly Hills. After dating for several months, however, TMZ reported that she was quitting her coordinator position and moving to Cleveland to be with Mayfield. “I’m excited to say I’m only leaving Galanis Plastic Surgery because I’ll be starting a new adventure with this guy in Cleveland,” Wilkinson said. Said said the the move was “bittersweet” because her position at Galanis Plastic Surgery had been her “favorite job ever.”

Despite her quitting, it appears that Wilkinson’s relationship with the owner and chief plastic surgeon, Charles Galanis, is still close. Galanis posted a photo of him and the engaged couple on the company’s Instagram with the caption:

The kinda love story you read about in books or see in movies. The kinda love story that makes you happy just being around it. Congratulations to a couple of my favorite people who are also my favorite couple @ewilkinson and @bakermayfield. Had a blast celebrating your 💍 with you yesterday. Love you guys.

On April 4th, Galanis posted a video of him and Wilkinson to commemorate her birthday. “Happy birthday @ewilkinson No words can possibly capture my gratitude for having you on my team. Thank you for being the awesome coordinator and friend that you are. I promise not to try to embarrass you as much on our Insta stories this year.”

3. She Has Over 130K Followers on Instagram

In addition to her past work as a coordinator, Wilkinson is an Instagram model with an estimated 138K followers. She posts stills from different photo shoots with professional photographers Chris K. She also promotes the work of makeup artists and fashion stylists like Esh Dahan, Kakki Jones, and Cassie Baker in her posts.

Wilkinson also posts motivational captions and messages to her followers, including the example below:

Hate no one, no matter how much they’ve wronged you. Live humbly, no matter how wealthy you become. Think positively, no matter how hard life is. Give much, even if you’ve been given little. Forgive all, especially yourself. And never stop praying for the best for everyone.

In May, a photo of Mayfield and Wilkinson went viral. The photo showed Mayfield sitting and playing Fortnite, with Wilkinson watching and hugging him from behind.

“Get you the kinda girl that supports you in life through and through”, Mayfield wrote in the caption. “The kind that has your back, literally… Even when it’s catching W’s in Fortnite. But for real, this girl is amazing!! Thank you for being you, Em. Can’t wait for all our adventures coming up.”

4. Her Brother Is Former Vine Star & Singer Sammy Wilk

Wilkinson is the older sister of Sam Wilkinson, aka Sammy Wilk, an entertainer who first rose to fame on Vine. He amassed over 1.8 million followers on the app before it was discontinued, and transitioned to other social media platforms shortly after. He currently boasts over 1.8 million followers on Instagram and 1.31 million on Twitter.

In addition to his Vine output, which largely consisted of skit videos and comedic pranks, Sammy Wilk has also pursued a career as a pop singer. He released his first single “Aye Ma” in 2015, which received co-signs from popular acts like Nash Grier and Jack Johnson.

He followed it up with his debut album Ready For War in 2016, which iTunes describes as a hybrid between “pop-rap and pop-reggae.”

In an interview with Forbes, Sammy Wilk credited his sister with keeping him grounded. “I am still independent on both the music and the business side”, he said. “I live with my sister, Emily Wilkinson, in L.A., and she does the day-to-day, making sure I go to meetings and keeping me in line.” According to The Famous People, they have two other siblings: Annie and Ben.

5. She and Mayfield Posted Their Engagement Video Online

In addition to the announcement, Mayfield posted a video of the proposal on his Instagram story. In the video, Wilkinson can be heard saying “You did good”, before she and Mayfield start laughing. “Did you say, ‘Yes’?,” Mayfield asked. “I think I did, right?,” Wilkinson responded.

NewsOKSports reporter Brooke Pryor tweeted the video out with the caption: “Hi there, football writer and wedding expert here. According to my #analysis, either Baker Mayfield found the best fake ring at Claire’s or he’s engaged.” Check out the video below.

Hi there, football writer and wedding expert here. According to my #analysis, either Baker Mayfield found the best fake ring at Claire’s or he’s engaged. Baker: Did you say yes?

Emily, girlfriend /fiancée(?): Laughing, I think I did (Via Instagram story) pic.twitter.com/4RMIKQnqqO — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) June 30, 2018

Wilkinson posted a collection of photos from the proposal with the caption: “I get to be this guy’s WIFE! Best day of my life. I love you fiancé!!!!!! ♥️ @bakermayfield.”