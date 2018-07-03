England vs. Colombia Penalty Kicks: Full Shootout Highlights

England and Colombia were deadlocked after 120 minutes in Tuesday’s World Cup Round of 16 meeting. Here’s what happened next:

England vs. Colombia Penalty Highlights

Radamel Falcao shoots straight ahead and scores (1-0 COL)

Harry Kane shoots low to the left and scores (1-1)

Juan Cuadrado shoots high and left and scores (2-1 COL)

Marcus Rashford shoots low and left and scores (2-2)

Luis Muriel shoots low and right and scores (3-2 COL)

Jordan Henderson shoots low and right and is saved by David Ospina (3-2 COL)

Mateus Uribe shoots high and right and hits the crossbar (3-2 COL)

Kieran Trippier shoots high and left and scores (3-3)

Carlos Bacca shoots high and left and is saved by Jordan Pickford (3-3)

Eric Dier shoots low and left and wins for England (4-3 ENG)

England vs. Colombia Recap

It’s the first time in World Cup history to have three Round of 16 matches end in a shootout.

It was a tense affair from the start, with both sides looking to display physical aggression. There was a call for a red card on an errant headbutt, and the teams battled back and forth with neither able to break through.

Frustrations apparently boiled over in the tunnel, as there was an altercation between the teams before the second half. Fox reported the altercation, but there was no footage of the conflict.

The deadlock was broken early in the second half, as Harry Kane was dragged down pursuing a cross by Carlos Sanchez. Referee Mark Geiger immediately pointed to the spot, and Kane buried his sixth goal of the tournament to give England the lead.

For the remainder of the match, it seemed that one goal was all England needed. They looked confident in defense, and the Colombians were unable to muster much excitement without James Rodriguez. James has been dealing with a calf injury throughout the tournament, and an aggravation against Senegal sent him to the bench after only 31 minutes of action. James was unable to recover in time, and was unavailable for the matchup against England.

But the difference came in the final minutes of extra time. On a last-gasp corner, one that David Ospina came up the field for, Colombian defender Yerry Mina made clean contact with the ball and sent it into the turf. It bounced down and over the head of the England defender, giving Colombia an improbable lead and justifiably deflating England.

Penalties were the nightmare scenario for England fans, who know their team’s sordid shootout history. In all of international football, England have the worst record in shootouts, losing three and winning none.

There were no goals in the extra frame, but the momentum belonged to Colombia. England, well aware of their shootout history, tried desperately to find a winner without conceding too much space to Los Cafeteros. But it was clear they no longer had the spark, and the extra 30 minutes seemed to evaporate.

With a lopsided World Cup bracket, the loser of this match had a real opportunity to make history. The winner advanced to the quarterfinal to face Sweden, and have only Croatia and Russia on the road ahead. Both teams had the talent to make a run, and one will look back on Russia as a real opportunity to reach a World Cup final.