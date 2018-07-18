ESPYS 2018 Award Presenters & Performers

The 2018 ESPYs start at 8 p.m. ET tonight and air on the ABC channel, with race car driver Danica Patrick as the host. Last year, Peyton Manning was the host. In addition to Patrick, this year’s awards will be filled with A-list celebrity presenters, star athlete attendees and memorable performers. Read on for the rundown on what to expect.

According to ESPN Media Zone, this year’s presenters are reported to include actress Kate Beckinsale, actor Chadwick Boseman, actress Alison Brie, NFL Hall-of-Famer John Elway, music artist G-Eazy, actress Jennifer Garner, actress Olivia Holt, Philadelphia Eagles player Zach Ertz, Los Angeles Sparks player Nneka Ogqumikeactor Jim Gaffigan, actor Trevor Jackson, NFL Hall-of-Famer Dan Marino, Oscar-winning actress Alison Janney, Olympic medalist Adam Rippon, Olympian Mikaela Shiffrin, TV personality Jon Stewart, Seahawks player Russell Wilson, and actress Jessica Szohr. And, these are just some of the presenters who have been named.

When it comes to those scheduled to attend the awards show, some of the stars reportedly going to the ESPYs this year are Jay Ajayi, Nelson Agholor, Antonio Brown, Andre Drummond, Julie Ertz, Nick Foles, Draymand Green, Todd Gurley, Malcolm Jenkins, Travis Kelce, Chloe Kim, Von Miller, Donovan Mitchell, Terrell Owens, Candace Parker, Sloan Stephens and members of the 2018 US Olympic Women’s Ice Hockey team.

While this awards show focuses on sports and leadership, there are also a couple performers in the mix. Taking the stage and performing at some point are Jorja Smith and pop singer MILCK. The house band will consister of Crown and the M.O.B. Tonight’s red carpet pre-show will feature a performance by local a Los Angeles band named Sure Sure, as reported by ESPN Media Zone.

This year’s awards show takes place at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

Up for Best Male Athlete this year are nominees Jose Altuve from the Houston Astros, James Harden of the Houston Rockets, Alexander Ovechkin from the Washington Capitals, and Tom Brady from the New England Patriots. Best Female Athlete nominations include Minnesota Lyn Sulvia Fowles, snowboarder Chloe Kim, Julie Ertz of the United States Women’s National Soccer Team. Nominated for Best Breakthrough Athlete are Alvin Kamara from the New Orleans Saints, Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers, Donovan Mitchell of Utah Jazz, and tennis player Sloane Stephens.

Those up for Best College Athlete this year are Baker Mayfield from Oklahoma, Villanova basketball player Jalen Brunson, Katie Ledecky from Stanford swimming, and South Carolina basketball player A’ja Wilson. And, for Best Record-Breaking Performance, the candidates are tennis player Roger Federer, Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees, New England Patriots star Tom Brady, and Phoenix Mercury’s Diana Taurasi.

When it comes to the Olympics, the Best Male Olympian nominees include snowboarder Shaun White, snowboarder Red Gerard, halfpipe skiier David Wise and curling star John Shuster. Up for Best Female Olympian are snowboarder Chloe Kim, skiier Mikaela Shiffrin, and US Women’s Hockey player Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson.

Tune in tonight to check out all the action from the winners, honorees and celebrity guests.