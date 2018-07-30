Fantasy Football Sleepers: 3 Names to Watch (July Edition)

Fantasy football season is on the way. It’s too early to be drafting your roster (unless you’re in #SFB8), but training camp is the time to dig for September’s hidden gems. Before the rankings, before the mock drafts, we’ve got a handful of players worth keeping an eye on for the later rounds in your fantasy drafts.

Fantasy Sleepers For July:

QB: Jameis Winston

Winston has fallen hard in drafts this summer, after the NFL handed him a three-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. On top of that, Bucs coach Dirk Koetter would not confirm that Jameis would regain his starting role for Week 4.

That’s hogwash. Winston is a former first overall pick, and Ryan Fitzpatrick will turn 36 this season. Winston had a solid finish to 2017, throwing either multiple TDs or 350-plus yards and a score in each of his final five games. The Bucs offense got a boost when they drafted Ronald Jones in April, but the team is still projected to finish at the bottom of the NFC South. Winston has been all but forgotten in fantasy leagues, but could be the best player taken in the final round of your draft this year.

Alternate option: Blake Bortles

RB: Matt Breida

Jerrick McKinnon is the darling of the fantasy offseason, after signing a huge new contract to be the 49er’s new feature back. Experts are taking McKinnon as early as the second round, as the former Viking figures to play a large role in Kyle Shanahan’s system. But McKinnon has never been the feature back at any point in his career, and there is value in an offense that is bursting with hype in 2018.

Now, look at these tweets:

Matt Breida has looked really good at all three practices of #49ersCamp. Could be a really nice tandem with Breida and Jerick McKinnon. — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) July 28, 2018

The Shanahan vision at RB is materializing: All the guys in that group are proficient route runners. The linebackers rarely win in 1-on-1 pass coverage drills against them. There was one exception today: Fred Warner jumped in front of Matt Breida for an impressive INT. — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) July 29, 2018

Where #49ers beat writer @grantcohn calls Matt Breida "the best running back on the team." https://t.co/DTBRBrII6f — Evan Silva (@evansilva) July 29, 2018

This is not to knock McKinnon. He has looked blazing fast in camp, and is sure to be a fantasy force this season. But Matt Breida is still on the team, and is still going to produce in this offense. He has tremendous upside for a back with 100+ touches last year going in the 13th round of drafts.

Alternate option: Frank Gore

WR: Jordan Matthews

Can you name a wide receiver on the Patriots? Nope, Danny Amendola is on the Dolphins. Nope, Brandin Cooks was traded to the Rams. Well, Edelman is suspended for the first four games of the season.

See what I’m getting at?

If Matthews can finish the preseason healthy, he’ll be in line for lots of snaps in Tom Brady’s offense. That’s good news for any fantasy target. Matthews is a big target, and could be a second red zone option after Gronk. Unfortunately, Matthews is already injured. If he can bounce back and gain a meaningful role in this offense, he could stumble into eight touchdowns this season. Another guy with tremendous upside going in the final rounds of drafts.

Alternate option: Anthony Miller

You can’t win your fantasy league at the draft, but you can certainly lose it. Keep stashing names like these above, and dominate your friends in the later rounds this season.