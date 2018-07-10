France vs Belgium Live Stream: How to Watch World Cup Semifinal Online

The first spot in the 2018 World Cup final is up for grabs Tuesday, as France and Belgium go head-to-head in what should be an absolute thriller in Saint Petersburg.

Preview

It would be wrong to call this the “de-facto final” because anything can happen in the real final, and it would be thoroughly disrespectful to just dismiss Croatia and England. However, it is fair to say that these are the two most talented teams remaining in the World Cup.

France, who are coming off a 2-0 win over Uruguay in the quarterfinals, have an embarrassment of riches in the attack in Antoine Griezmann, Olivier Giroud and young superstar Kylian Mbappe, and they have two players capable of controlling the midfield in Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante.

Belgium, who are the first team since Brazil in 2002 to tally 14 goals before the World Cup semifinals, have perhaps the best 1-2 punch in the world in Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne, while Romelu Lukaku is a force to be dealt with up front.

“They are an exhaustive team, they know how to do everything,” said French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris. “I think the Belgian team is the most exhaustive team in all aspects of the game during this tournament – they are strong everywhere. They have everything they need to be a great team and they are a great team.”

France and Belgium have combined for 23 goals this World Cup, with 12 of those coming in open play. There is world-class talent all over the field, a handful of players are capable of taking over a game with a single play, and there should be no shortage of opportunities on each side.

Even if this wasn’t a World Cup semifinal, it would be a fantastic matchup. But considering also that a spot in the World Cup final is at stake–it would be France’s first since 1998, and Belgium’s first ever–this is a drop-everything-you’re-doing-and-watch kind of matchup.