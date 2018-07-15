France vs Croatia Live Stream: How to Watch World Cup Final Without Cable

In a World Cup defined by unpredictability and shocking results, it seems appropriate that it will come to an end with a final that practically no one saw coming: France vs. Croatia.

Preview

Eight years ago, France were in shambles without any real clear direction after embarrassingly tallying just one point during the World Cup group stage in South Africa. Eight years ago, Croatia weren’t even in the World Cup, having finished third in their qualification group behind England and Ukraine.

Now, they’ll battle it out for the greatest achievement in international football.

While both teams are a testament to how quickly things can be turned around, they’ve certainly done it in different ways.

For France, it’s been about a youth movement. Kylian Mbappe, quite possibly the frontrunner for the Golden Ball (best player of the tournament), is just 19 years old, while the majority of France’s other top contributors–Antoine Griezmann, 27, N’Golo Kante, 27, Paul Pogba, 25, Samuel Umtiti, 24, Raphael Varane, 25, Benjamin Pavard, 22–are all under the age of 28.

For Croatia, it’s been veterans leading the way. Ivan Perisic, 29, Ivan Rakitic, 30, and potential Golden Ball winner Luka Modric, 32, have controlled the midfield, with Mario Mandzukic, 32, up front, and Domagoj Vida, 29, and Dejan Lovren, 29, holding it down on defense.

It’s an interesting contrast, and it should make for a fascinating final. The midfield battle of Pogba and Kante vs. Modric and Rakitic will be especially compelling, though there are going to be plenty of good matchups all over the field.

France are the favorites, and it would be hard to argue otherwise. Not only have Les Bleus been dominant in their run to the final, but Croatia face a potential problem concerning conditioning, as they’ve played the equivalent of one more full game due to extra time, and they’ll have one less day of rest.

Still, if we’ve learned anything over the last month, it’s that nothing can be assumed. This one could go either way, and it’s going to be thrilling to watch it play out.