Katie Goodland, Harry Kane’s Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Harry Kane has emerged as one of the premier soccer players in the world, and his long-time girlfriend, Katie Goodland, has seen his transformation since they were young. According to Express, the couple have been together since 2011. Kane proposed in 2017, and Goodland is expecting their second child to pair with their oldest daughter, Ivy.

Kane is one of the top goal scorers in the world, but had to fight hard to earn his spot. According to BBC, Kane was rejected by clubs like Arsenal and Watford. He was initially on loan, but his spot is safe now given his stellar play. Kane spoke with Esquire about the adjustment to being a top player.

“I think I’m adjusting to it quite well,” Kane told Esquire. “I was a fan once, too, so I know when people ask you for a picture or to sign something, it’s a compliment that shows you’re doing something right.”

Learn more about Kane’s fiance and their family.

1. The Couple Is Expecting Their Second Child in July 2018

BIG SISTER ❤️✨🤰🏼👶🏼💫 A post shared by @ kategoodersxx on Jan 26, 2018 at 7:04am PST

England soccer fans may be crossing their fingers as Kane and Goodland are expecting their second child in July. Fans may wonder if this will coincide with the World Cup. It is also a bit ambitious given England has not advanced past the Round of 16 since 1990. For there to be any question whether the due date would coincide with the World Cup, it would mean England was making a deep run in the tournament.

“So happy that @KateGoodlandx and I are expecting our first child! Exciting times ahead! Can’t wait!” Kane tweeted in January per the Daily Mail.

On another post, Harry noted their oldest daughter Ivy will be an older sister.

“Our beautiful Ivy is going to be a big sister! Exciting times ahead,” Harry posted per the Mirror.

2. Harry Proposed to Kate in July 2017 in Nassau, Bahamas

👰🏼💍💘 A post shared by @ kategoodersxx on Jul 1, 2017 at 6:20am PDT

July seems to be a big month for Harry and Kate. On July 1, 2017, Harry posted a photo announcing the couple were engaged. Harry proposed on the beach while they were in Nassau, Bahamas.

This July, they are scheduled to welcome their second child. Aside from her Instagram posts, Goodland remains mostly behind the scenes working as a fitness instructor. After the birth of Ivy, Goodland did advocate for the hypnobirthing method, and spoke about it on social media (via The Sun).

Our beautiful hypnobirthed [sic] baby girl Ivy. Being a first time mum, I was very scared about labour and was recommended to try hypnobirthing [sic]. Both Harry and I completed the course throughout my pregnancy and it helped us to change the negative expectations of birth into positive ones. By the time I knew I was in labour I was not scared or nervous. I was calm, relaxed, confident and in control of my body. We had an amazing water birth with no pain relief or gas and air and Harry was an incredible birthing partner.

3. The Couple Grew Up Together & Went to the Same High School

Kane and Goodland have known each other since high school. Life has changed a lot since Kane became one of the most recognizable soccer players in the world. It has been an adjustment for Goodland, who prefers to remain out of the spotlight. Kane spoke with Esquire about Goodland’s adjustment to being in the public eye.

“We went to school together, so she’s seen my whole career,” Kane explained to Esquire. “Of course, she’s finding it a little crazy. I think she’s even been in the papers a couple of times taking the dogs out.”

Speaking of dogs, the couple has two furry friends, Wilson and Brady, named after the NFL quarterbacks.

4. Kate Is Watching the 2018 World Cup From Home as They Prepare for Their 2nd Child

The couple has revealed they are expecting a baby girl. According to OK, Goodland is back home in England watching the World Cup rather than traveling to Russia with the due date around the corner. Goodland has been balancing baby showers while she cheered on England from home. Goodland posted photos from her baby shower as well as their World Cup watch party, which had a cool outdoor setup.

GOOD DAY 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿❤️ #comeonengland #worldcup A post shared by @ kategoodersxx on Jun 24, 2018 at 12:39pm PDT

OK detailed Goodland’s summer back in England.

While Harry Kane has been keeping English football fans happy with his talent for scoring goals, one of the Team Captain’s biggest fans has been admiring his performance from home. Katie Goodland — the number nine shirt holder’s girlfriend of five years and wife to be — is back home in the UK instead of at the World Cup in Russia, as the 24 year old is awaiting arrival of their second baby. The Footballer and Fitness Instructor, who are already parents to daughter Ivy, announced the happy pregnancy news back in January 2018, meaning Katie’s due date is right around the corner.

5. Kate Called Out Harry for Forgetting to Mention His Engagement & Ivy’s Birth on His List of Accomplishments

As the calendar turned to 2018, Kane posted a list of some of his accomplishments on Instagram from the previous year. There was just one problem, he forgot to mention his engagement and birth of his first child. Goodland noticed the slip up, and called him out. The Express described Kane’s post along with Goodland’s response.