Ennis vs Alvarez Live Stream: How to Watch Fight Online for Free

Jaron Ennis, one of the top prospects in boxing, looks to prove himself in front of a national audience on Friday night when he faces off against Armando Alvarez in Sloan, Iowa.

The fight will be televised nationally on Showtime, with the broadcast starting at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Ennis vs. Alvarez is scheduled as the third fight on the broadcast.

Even if you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the fight (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for a free trial of one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services.

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all Showtime content through the Showtime Amazon Channel, which also comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the Showtime channel, you can then watch a live stream of Ennis vs Alvarez on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

FuboTV

Showtime can be added to your existing FuboTV subscription, or you can include Showtime when you start a free 7-day trial.

Once signed up, you can then watch the fight live on your computer via Fubo’s website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most events up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, Showtime is available as an add-on to Hulu or Hulu with Live TV.

Once signed up, you can watch a live stream of the fight on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Preview

Following an accomplished amateur career, Ennis is quickly climbing the welterweight ladder. Just 21 years old, he already has 20 professional fights under his belt–and he’s won them all. Eighteen of those, including each of the last 10 have come via early stoppage.

On Friday night, he’ll get the stage to show off that burgeoning talent.

“This is the opportunity I have been waiting for,” Ennis said. “I can’t wait to show the world my talent. A win on this platform would mean everything. From here on out, I want to fight only the big names in the division. I feel grateful for this opportunity to show the world my talents and skills.”

Of course, it’s a sizable opportunity for Alvarez, as well. The 28-year-old Florida native is 18-0-0 with 12 knockouts, and like Ennis, he’s hoping to use this fight to announce himself to the boxing world.

“This is the biggest opportunity I have ever received,” Alvarez said. “This is it. It’s on. Ennis is a great young fighter, but I think he has stepped out of his league. He is just a kid. The world will find out who Armando Alvarez is on July 20.”

There are two other fights on the Showtime card Friday night: Montana Love (11-0, 5 KOs) vs. Kenneth Sims Jr. (12-1, 4 KOs) in an eight-round junior welterweight bout, and Thomas Mattice (12-0 10 KOs) vs Zhora Hamazaryan (9-0, 6 KOs) in a 10-round lightweight fight.