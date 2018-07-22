Jordan Spieth’s Haircut: The Story Behind His New Look

Jordan Spieth’s new haircut at The Open Championship has golf fans proposing a lot of theories. There was no hair transplant surgery, the golfer just used a new barber while he was in Scotland. According to the PGA Tour, Spieth found a barber through Yelp, but he may not have gotten the results he wanted.

“My hair got a little long, and I needed to get a haircut, so I did this morning,” Spieth explained to the PGA Tour. “…It was intended to be what I normally get, and instead he went a little shorter. Very British haircut. A little shaved on the sides, a little longer on top. It is what it is. Summertime, it works out.”

Spieth seems to have a sense of humor about his receding hairline. Back in 2015, Spieth posted a photo with his girlfriend with the hashtag “More Hair Than Me.”

Comedian Larry David joked in 2016 that Spieth’s hair challenges made the golfer more relatable.

“He’s going to be a bald man,” David joked to Golf Digest. “He’s going to be wildly bald. This makes him way more appealing to me. It’s one thing to handle the pressure of the back nine at Augusta; let’s see how he does when he sees all that hair in the tub. That’s pressure. I’ll be watching him very carefully. He’s 22. He’s got three years, maybe four. He’s done.”

Spieth shrugged off David’s joke noting it was out of his control.

“Yeah, that was pretty funny,” Spieth told ESPN (via Golf Digest). “Hey, nothing I can do about it.”

During the 2015 RBC Heritage, Spieth joked that Matt Kuchar was older than he was.

“My legs are a little tired, but all in all that happens,” Spieth told USA Today. “I played four‑week stretches I feel that, and it normally doesn’t affect anything. So it was just an off‑day. Kuchar is older than me, and he’s at the end of a four‑week stretch. And he kicked my butt today, so I’ve got some work to do.”

Kuchar fired back with a good-natured jab of his own.

“I may be older, but we have similar hairlines,” Kuchar told USA Today.

Golf fans are so fascinated by Spieth’s hairline that some have speculated Spieth received some sort of hair transplant. According to Hair Loss Revolution, there is likely a more natural explanation as to why Spieth’s hair may look a bit fuller.

Some suggested he had undergone a hair transplant surgery, which would be surprising given that the invasive procedure is usually not advised for men this young, others thought the golfer had been applying some magical healing leaves on top of his head. But there is also a more probable theory: Spieth may have simply grew longer hair on the sides and the remaining hair in the middle of the scalp to be able to sport a longer hairstyle and comb his hair differently.

Here’s Spieth explaining how the hair cut came about.