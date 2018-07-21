Does Jordan Spieth Have a Wife? Is He Married?

Jordan Spieth does not have a wife yet, but is engaged to long-time girlfriend Annie Verret. Rickie Fowler, who is good friends with Spieth, also recently proposed adding another engaged golfer to the PGA Tour. Fowler and Spieth are part of a core group of friends on the Tour. As they have gotten older, their spring break trips have looked a little different. This past spring break the two joined other golfers including Justin Thomas to celebrate Smylie Kaufman’s wedding in Birmingham, Alabama.

Spieth and Verret have been together since high school. The couple got engaged on Christmas Eve 2017, and have not announced a wedding date. Spieth spoke to WBAP about the difference in playing in a major tournament, and trying to plan an engagement.

“I was probably most nervous at the British,” Spieth explained to WBAP. “I was pretty confident this past winter. But yeah, it was a good offseason. … I forget how I felt the back nine of Chambers. British is still fresh, engagement is still fresh. I’ll probably at some point end up forgetting (nerves) at the British, but I won’t probably forget the engagement.”

Learn more about Spieth’s fiancee.

Spieth Almost Had to Postpone the Engagement

The Christmas Eve engagement almost did not happen as Spieth was battling an illness. Spieth admitted to having a backup plan, but he ended up not having to use it.

“I had a decent idea, and then I was pretty sick,” Spieth told Golf Channel. “I had to have a backup plan. But I woke up and felt good that day and went through with it.”

The couple was joined by family and friends after the proposal to celebrate the engagement.

Verret Works for The Birthday Party Project & Has a History of Working With Non-Profits

❤️ A post shared by Jordan Spieth (@jordanspieth) on Feb 14, 2017 at 3:40pm PST

According to Verret’s Linkedin profile, she has worked at The Birthday Party Project as the Director of Development since 2017. The Birthday Party Project is a Dallas-based non-profit that focuses on bettering the lives of homeless youth. Here’s how the organization describes its mission.

We believe that JOY changes lives, and a JOYful community can change the world. With the help of our birthday enthusiasts (that’s you!) we host monthly birthday parties at homeless and transitional living facilities across the country. We celebrate all children (ages 1-22) that have a birthday that month, and we invite all children and family members staying at the agency to join us for the party. Our one hour celebration is a chance for kids to dream big! Our parties are so much more than a celebration – they are a loud exclamation point that kids matter!

Verret previously worked at The First Tee as an event coordinator. She also had an internship with the American Heart Association.

Spieth’s Girlfriend & Family Are His Top Priorities

Despite being one of the top golfers in the world, Spieth admits that golf is not his top priority. There is no question Spieth puts in the time to get better at his craft, but he makes time for his family. Spieth explained to the New York Post how he is able to balance his responsibilities.

“But, yeah, to answer your question, absolutely,” Spieth explained to the New York Post. “[Golf is] not No. 1 in my life. And I’ll have a family of my own some day and that will be — golf will be fourth. So as of now, you know, my relationships I have with my best friends and my family and my girlfriend are second and golf’s third.”

Spieth planned a family celebration after he proposed on Christmas Eve.

“It was nice,” Spieth explained to Golf Channel. “My brother was in town and her sister got in town, so we had our families there afterwards and it was a great night, really excited.”

The Couple Went to Rival Big 12 Schools in Texas

Football season is complicated with Spieth and Verret. Spieth attended Texas, while Verret graduated with a business degree from rival school Texas Tech. Spieth led Texas to a golf national championship back in 2012, and remains involved with the university. Spieth recently helped design a golf course called The Spieth Lower 40 for the Texas golf teams.

“I’m excited about it,” Spieth told the Austin Statesman. “It’s going to be a cool little par-3 golf course that will be demanding visually but still fair for really solid wedge and short game work. I was definitely very hands on. I looked at the blueprints, the mapping, the scale. It’s cool being part of the design process with Roy because I’m interested in doing that later in life.”

Here’s a look at Spieth’s course.

