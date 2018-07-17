MLB All Star Game 2018 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Baseball’s top talent will be on display Tuesday night in Washington D.C., as players take part in the 2018 MLB All Star Game.

The Midsummer Classic is scheduled to start 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Fox. But if you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still easily watch a live stream of the All Star game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Fox (live in most markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports fans. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

Additionally, if you can’t watch the game live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including Fox (live in most markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch the game live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

Fox (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch the match live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Preview

It’s an All-Star game, so motivational levels are going to be suspect.

The league went away from giving World Series home-field advantage to the league that wins the Midsummer Classic in 2017, so This Time it Counts doesn’t really apply anymore. I mean, we saw Nelson Cruz take a mid-at-bat picture with umpire Joe West last year, so that should tell you all you need to know about how serious players are taking this game.

That said, the AL has won five All-Star games in a row, so perhaps the NL will feel it has something to prove–especially with the game being played at the home of the Washington Nationals.

Alas, even if the game ultimately isn’t taken too seriously, it’s still fun to see the best players in the world in a relaxed environment. The Cruz moment last year was undeniably a fun one, and this kind of exhibition is always a good way to see the real personalities of the top players.

And if things do get even a little intense, there’s really nothing better than watching Max Scherzer trying to get through Mookie Betts, Jose Altuve and Mike Trout in front of the home crowd, or Edwin Diaz going after Jesus Aguilar with 100-mph fastballs, knowing that if contact is made then the Earth might tip off its axis. Or any other of a number of potential scenarios. It’s elite talent all in one place, and it can make for some explosive matchups.

No matter what, it should be entertaining. Even if the game doesn’t matter, it’s one you definitely shouldn’t miss.