Pacquiao vs. Matthysse: Odds for Welterweight Title Fight

Manny Pacquiao is back, and boxing’s only eight-division champion is out to prove there is still something left in the tank.

Pacquiao challenges Lucas Matthysse for the WBA “regular” welterweight title Saturday in Kuala Lumpur, Malyasia. Coverage of the event begins at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

Pacquiao, 39, has been away from the ring for just over a year.

Manny Pacquiao (@mannypacquiao) is 59-7-2 (38 KO); he is one of three boxers to win a share of the welterweight title on three occasions (Jack Britton, Emile Griffith) according to @CompuBox #PacMatthysse The Main Card begins tonight at 9 ET on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/Ma9nuMLDfy — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 14, 2018

The last time Pacquiao fought was on July 2 of last year in Brisbane, Australia, as Jeff Horn, controversially, won via unanimous decision in 12 rounds to become the new WBO welterweight champion. Horn held the title until he lost to Terence Crawford last month via TKO in the ninth round, dropping the welterweight championship.

The result of the July 2017 bout caused such a firestorm throughout the sports world that it was later reviewed by the World Boxing Organization. Despite scrutiny, the original decision was upheld, much to the dismay of boxing enthusiasts around the world.

Last time out, Matthysse stopped Tewa Kiram to win the WBA belt 🏆 #PacquiaoMatthysse Watch in full: https://t.co/pkGkUhMyd1 pic.twitter.com/mp2Q9E3XvY — BoxNation (@boxnationtv) July 13, 2018

Matthyesse defeated Tewa Kiram via eighth-round knockout in January to win the vacant welterweight title, and is prepared to make his first official defense.

Live Odds:

Pacquiao, coming off hiatus, enters tonight as the -240 betting favorite, according to Oddsshark.com. Matthysse currently sits as the +205 underdog.

The main card also features two more title fights:

Jhack Tepora vs. Edivaldo Ortega, 12 rounds for vacant WBA interim featherweight title

Carlos Canizales vs. Bin Lu, 12 rounds for WBA “regular” junior flyweight title

Here is the rest of the undercard for Saturday:

Juan Miguel Elorde vs. Ratchanon Sawangsoda, six rounds, junior lightweight

Theena Thayalan vs. Siddharth Varma, six rounds, welterweights

Moruti Mthalane vs. Muhammad Waseem, 12 rounds, for vacant IBF flyweight title

