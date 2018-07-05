P.K. Subban & Lindsey Vonn Don U.S.A. One-Piece Bathing Suits on July 4

Who wore it better? #happy4thofjuly A post shared by P.K. Subban (@subbanator) on Jul 4, 2018 at 6:42am PDT

P.K. Subban and Lindsey Vonn celebrated the July 4 holiday together. The two shared a variety of photos and videos on their respective social media accounts on Wednesday, but one in particular got quite a bit of attention. Subban and Vonn decided to do a friendly “who wore it better?” competition, trying on a red and white striped U.S.A. one-piece bathing suit.

Vonn posted a picture of herself wearing the appropriately-themed swimwear on her Instagram, and a short while later, Subban decided to try on the swimsuit himself. He posted a side-be-side photo — one of him and one of his girlfriend — asking fans who looked better in the festive ensemble. No surprise, most fans gave Subban credit for rocking the one-piece with no shame.

The 33-year-old Olympic skier and the 29-year-old defenseman for the Nashville Predators have been dating for several months now, taking their romance public back in June at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee. The couple has been on vacation together for a while now, spending time in Paris, France, before heading to Florence, Italy, to visit Vonn’s sister.

Although Vonn and Suban weren’t in the United States on Independence Day, they seemed to enjoy the holiday nonetheless. They were out on a boat in Baja Sardinia, located off the coast of Italy’s mainland. The two have been taking in some rays while out on the open water — and Vonn even snuck in a workout, doing pull-ups on a set of bars that she found on the boat’s deck.

Their fun-in-the-sun continued on July 4 with some major ocean splashes by way of a giant slide that was launched off the side of the yacht.

Check out the video that Vonn posted below.

Vonn previously dated former St. Louis Rams assistant coach Kenan Smith. The two dated for about a year before calling it quits, blaming their busy schedules.

“Unfortunately, their busy schedules ultimately took a toll on the relationship. It was amicable and they are still friends. Lindsey is laser-focused on her training for the upcoming Olympics and is leaving the country for several months to start competing,” a friend of Vonn’s told People Magazine in November of last year.

P.K. Subban previously dated Adora Nwakwesi, a rehabilitation therapist from Canada. It’s unclear how long they dated or when their relationship came to an end.