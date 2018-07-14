Serena vs Kerber Live Stream: How to Watch Wimbledon Women’s Final Online

Both back to the form that saw them meet in the Wimbledon women’s final two years ago, Serena Williams and Angelique Kerber are back to face each other with a Grand Slam title on the line at the All-England Club.

Looking to watch a live stream of Serena vs Kerber? In the United States, the match is scheduled to start at about 9 a.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still easily watch the match live (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including all of the ESPN channels (ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN U and ESPNews). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch the Serena vs Kerber live stream on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

Additionally, if you aren’t able to watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials), allowing you to record the match if you want.

Sling TV

ESPN and ESPN 2 are both included in the “Sling Orange” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the Serena vs Kerber live stream on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

Additionally, if you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on when signing up for your free trial.

ESPN Platforms

This match can also be watched on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can still sign up for one of the above options and then use your Hulu or Sling TV credentials to sign in and watch on the ESPN digital platforms.

Preview

Between February 2013 and July 2017, there were two women who held the No. 1 world ranking: Serena Williams and Angelique Kerber. For most of that span, the top spot belonged to Serena, who held down No. 1 for 196 weeks, but Kerber gave her some good battles and managed to tally 34 weeks at the peak of the sport.

The height of their rivalry came in 2016. They only faced off twice during that year, but both matches were Grand Slam finals, with Kerber getting the best of Serena in three sets to win the Australian Open–her first major title–and Serena getting revenge in London to win Wimbledon. Kerber later captured the US Open that year, meaning the pair of ladies held three of the four major titles at the end of 2016.

Kerber fell out of form in 2017, failing to make it past the fourth round at any major, while Williams–following her win at the 2017 Australian Open–took time off to give birth to her first child in September. But now, both are back to the top in London and playing like they haven’t missed a beat.

“It’s crazy. I don’t even know how to feel because I literally didn’t think I’d do this well in my fourth tournament back,” said Williams. “I don’t have anything to lose and I feel I can play so free. That’s what I’m doing.”

Both have been thoroughly dominant over the last two weeks. They’ve each dropped just one set–Serena against Camila Giorgi in the quarters, and Kerber against Claire Liu in the second round–and neither has played a match that has lasted more than two hours.

Ignore the seeds next to their names. This is a clash between two of the best in the sport, and it should make for a thrilling, high-quality final.