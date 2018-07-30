WWE ‘Monday Night RAW’ Spoilers & Match Results July 30th

The latest episode of Monday Night RAW airs tonight on the USA Network at 8:00 p.m. EST. We will provide spoilers and match results here. In the meantime, here is a preview of what to expect:

The biggest story heading into tonight’s episode is the rivalry between Roman Reigns and Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. After being denied Lesnar’s title at WrestleMania and WWE Greatest Royal Rumble, Reigns has finally earned another opportunity to take him down at SummerSlam. Lesnar’s representative Paul Heyman has confirmed that the Champion will bring his his title to Cincinnati for RAW.

Recently, WrestleVotes reported there would change to one of the high profile bouts before SummerSlam: “Texting With A Source: don’t be surprised to see one of the SummerSlam match ups already confirmed changed,” they tweeted. “Don’t get your hopes up, it’s not Reigns & Lesnar. Hearing the IC title match may not end up being Rollins v Ziggler one on one.”

The other big news is that Ronda Rousey’s suspension comes to an end tonight, and she will be able to intimidate Alexa Bliss for the first time in weeks. Rousey and Bliss are scheduled to compete for the RAW Women’s Championship at SummerSlam, and its likely that Rousey will spend the time leading up to her title match scaring Bliss silly. Rousey featured in one of her best WWE segments yet when she powerbombed Bliss through a table last month. We can only assume that Bliss will gain some credibility before SummerSlam courtesy of her friend Mickie James.

Last week, Seth Rollins & Finn Bálor defeated Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre, which earned Rollins a rematch for the title at SummerSlam. That said, before he can compete for the title, he will have to take on McIntyre again tonight. It remains to be seen whether Rollins has what it takes to keep the momentum or McIntyre will be able to put a stop to his Championship plans.

Another story to look out for is the growing rivalry between Constable Baron Corbin and Finn Bálor. Corbin has made it no secret that he’s bitter about Balor beating him at WWE Extreme Rules, and he’s gone as far as to relocate Balor’s dressing room to a children’s playhouse to prove it. Balor took the insult in stride last week, and the frustration on Corbin’s face showed. Tonight, Corbin and Balor will get a rematch of that Extreme Rules match, and time will tell which wrestler will be the victor.

Given the relative lack of popularity surrounding Corbin and Balor’s feud, we can’t imagine WWE would stretch it all the way out to SummerSlam. The more likely scenario is that this feud wraps up quickly and sets up another, more popular one along the way.