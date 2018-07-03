WWE ‘Smackdown Live’ Match Results & Spoilers July 3rd

The latest episode of WWE Smackdown Live airs tonight on the USA Network. We will provide live updates and match spoilers once the show goes live, but in the meantime, here’s a preview of what to expect:

Last week, viewers was shocked by the surprise reunion of Team Hell No, as Kane returned to help Daniel Bryan pummel The Bludgeon Brothers into submission and earn, a SmackDown Tag Team Title Match against Harper & Rowan at the upcoming Extreme Rules PPV. According to WWE.com, Team Hell No will kick off tonight’s episode of Smackdown Love, though it remains to be seen what damage they will cause tonight or who they plan on calling out.

Shinsuke Nakamura is still injured, and has not yet been cleared to compete. United States Champion Jeff Hardy has stepped up to fill screen time in his place, challenging anyone to come and strip him of his title. SAnitY’s Eric Young decided to answer the challenge, but a fight broke out the rest of his team and The Usos, which turned the match into a Six-Man Tag Team showdown. Hardy plans on issuing another challenge to the rest of the Smackdown roster tonight. Only time will tell who will heed the call and make a run to be United States Champion.

Since his arch-nemesis Nakamura is still out, AJ Styles has seen fit to spark up a few more rivalries in the meantime. After finding out that he’d be defending his title against Rusev at the Extreme Rules PPV, Styles decided to send a message to his challenger by punching Aiden English in the face when English went for a handshake. WWE.com suggests that they’re planning on softening up Styles’ image before Extreme Rules, but it could just as easily go south, and Styles could level more threats at Rusev as well as English.

Another interesting match tonight is between Asuka and James Ellsworth. The two have had bad blood ever since Ellsworth donned a disguise at Money in the Bank and distracted Asuka so that Carmella could retain her Smackdown Women’s Title. Last week, Ellsworth took things a step further, calling Asuka out in the ring. The Empress of Tomorrow was in Japan at the time, but Smackdown General Manager Paige was happy to give Ellsworth the match he desired. The smart money doesn’t appear to be on him to win the match, however.