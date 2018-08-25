49ers vs Colts Live Stream: How to Watch Preseason Game Online

Andrew Luck leads the Indianapolis Colts as they host the San Francisco 49ers in Week 3 of NFL Preseason action on Saturday.

The game is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. ET. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, here’s a rundown of all your live stream options, which vary depending on if the game is televised in your market or not:

If The Game is Televised in Your Market

First, check to see what local channel the game is on in your area–it will be either ABC, CBS, CW, Fox or NBC. Then, if you sign up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services, you’ll be able to watch a live stream of your desired channel.

For example, for fans in San Francisco, Sacramento or Monterey, where the game is broadcast on CBS, Amazon Prime is going to be your easiest option. If you’re in Indianapolis, where the game is on Fox, either Hulu with Live TV or FuboTV are both good options.

Here’s a rundown of all the streaming services, what they include, and how to sign up and watch (note that local channels are available live in select markets):

Amazon Prime

Local channels included: CBS

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS Amazon Channel, which also comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of your local CBS channel on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Hulu With Live TV

Local channels included: ABC, CBS, CW, Fox, NBC

In addition to its massive Netflix-like library of on-demand movies and TV shows, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, which includes ABC, CBS, CW, Fox and NBC. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of any of those channels on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch the game live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

Local channels included: CBS, CW, Fox, NBC

A streaming service that is largely tailored towards sports fans, FuboTV includes CBS, CW, Fox and NBC. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of those channels on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch the game live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch games and shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them. The main FuboTV channel package also comes with NFL Network, which will air a replay of every preseason game.

Sling TV

Local channels included: Fox, NBC

Fox and NBC are both included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch a live stream of either channel on your computer via the Sling website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on. “Sling Blue” also comes with the NFL Network, which will air a replay of every preseason game, so you can also watch that way if you miss it live.

If The Game is Not Televised in Your Market

You can watch every out-of-market preseason NFL game online via NFL Game Pass, which costs $99.99 for the season (or four installments of $29.99). Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NFL app.

Preview

Luck had somewhat of a difficult time in the Colts’ preseason loss against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday. Luck, after completing two-thirds of his passes the prior week, finished 6-for-13 with 50 yards and an interception. His interception came in the red zone, and he looked the opposite of sharp. Still, Luck’s comeback trail still has some time to go, and this is only the preseason.

Indianapolis’ projected starter at running back is Marlon Mack, however that is currently in flux.

Mack has been dealing with a hamstring injury over the past two weeks, and will not play against the 49ers. The second-year player out of South Florida (fourth round in 2017) was expected to come into training camp and take control of the primary duties, but the job remains open heading into Week 1.

Mack’s health is important for Luck moving forward because the Colts’ collective skill-position group is among the worst in the NFL.

The biggest question for the 49ers to start the season remains the health of their running backs.

As head coach Kyle Shanahan tries to find the right fit in case Jerick McKinnon (knee) misses the first game or two, the depth behind McKinnon has become more suspect. Second-year running back Joe Williams is likely headed to injured reserve again after he fractured his rib in San Francisco’s second preseason game.

Jeremy McNichols, also in his second-year, but also on his second team – he was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fifth round in 2017 – is likely to get the majority of first-team snaps against the Colts and in practice through the start of September. McNichols has a chance to win the backup job to McKinnon this season if the production is there.

The 49ers have a tough test against the Minnesota Vikings on the road in Week 1. It seems like with a wounded supporting cast, Jimmy Garoppolo’s unbeaten record (7-0) is in serious jeopardy.