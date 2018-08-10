Cowboys vs. 49ers: Score, Stats & Highlights From Preseason Game

Live Score

Dallas Cowboys 0-0-0-0 — 0

San Francisco 49ers 0-0-0-0 — 0

10 p.m. Eastern

Box Score

The Dallas Cowboys take on the San Francisco 49ers as both teams kickoff their 2018 preseason schedule. Keep it here for live updates, highlights and analysis from the Cowboys-Niners preseason game.

NFL fans who followed the sport in the 1980’s and 1990’s will remember this was one of the marquee rivalries in football. Since then, the teams have struggled to both be contenders at the same time, but both squads look to be on the right track with young quarterbacks under center.

It is a new-look offense for the Cowboys who released Dez Bryant over the off-season. While the Cowboys failed to bring in any marquee wide receivers, Dallas did make some small moves by trading for Tavon Austin and signing Allen Hurns.

Dallas is also looking to replace legendary tight end Jason Witten who retired. The Cowboys have a few returning receivers led by Cole Beasley and Terrance Williams. The preseason will be a key time for Dallas to evaluate their offense, and who emerges to take a good chunk of Bryant’s targets. With the NFL suspension behind him, a full season of Ezekiel Elliott would mean a lot to Dallas if he can both remain healthy and stay out of trouble.

For the 49ers, all eyes are on Jimmy Garoppolo, who is looking to play his first full season as an NFL starting quarterback. Garoppolo was lights out towards the end of last season, and it will be interesting to watch whether he can sustain this success after NFL teams have had a full off-season to watch film on the young signal caller. San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed Garoppolo will play tonight, but is only expected to get limited reps, per SB Nation.

We’ll treat him like what we’ve probably done more in the past. He’ll play somewhat into the first quarter. We’ll see how long the opening drive is. Usually, the second game you play guys a little more into the second quarter. Usually, the third game they play the whole first half and sometimes start the third quarter. Then, the fourth game they rarely play.

For both teams the game will be used to mostly see how their reserves play and evaluate what roster-bubble players are able to make a name for themselves. Keep it here throughout the game for live updates of the Cowboys-49ers preseason matchup.