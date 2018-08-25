Fantasy Football Names: Top 10 Best Funny Teams for 2018

You have done your preparation for who to select in your fantasy football draft, and now it is time to find an amazing team name to match your squad. What better way to win over your competition than by having the best name in the league. Heavy has traveled far and wide (on the internet) to find the best fantasy football team names for 2018.

We have also coupled the ideas with some fantasy advice on why the players paired with the name could be a good target during your draft. If there was ever a doubt, running backs are back after a few years of receiving their fair share of doubters. According to Fantasy Pros, there are nine running backs being selected in the first round of drafts in 12-team leagues. Overall, 11 of the first 15 players currently being drafted are running backs. Todd Gurley, Le'Veon Bell, Ezekiel Elliott and David Johnson are all candidates to be the No. 1 selection in most drafts.

Based on the data, the only wide receivers in the running to be selected in the first round are Antonio Brown, DeAndre Hopkins, Odell Beckham Jr. and Julio Jones. What is the reason for the uptick in value of running backs? There are several contributing factors.

The NFL continues to be more of a passing league, and it is difficult to find a back who is guaranteed to get a lot of carries each game. The consensus names at the top of rankings are all players expected to be on the field for the majority of snaps. There are also more teams relying on multiple backs, making the true bell-cow running backs a lot rarer. At the same time, the last several NFL drafts have seen a heavy influx of talented running backs. For example, Saquon Barkley is going in the first round of drafts despite being a rookie.

What position should you prioritize during your draft? There are a lot of different theories, and many ways to win your fantasy league. ESPN fantasy analyst Matthew Berry broke down the rosters of playoff teams (10-team leagues) from the last two years.

Looking at the past two years, the average playoff team out of the millions of ESPN fantasy teams that played in our standard format (10-team re-draft, 1 QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE, flex, K, D/ST, seven-man bench, PPR scoring) scored 121.5 points per week. (It's around 94 points a week for non-PPR playoff teams.)

Some will score more, some will score less, but if you average 121.5 points a week this year in ESPN PPR leagues, you're gonna have a really good shot at making the playoffs. Here's how the PPR scoring breaks down by position the past two years:

QB: 18.34

RBs: 30.6

WRs: 30.62

TE: 11.53

Flex: 11.88

K: 9.75

D/ST: 8.79

Total: 121.51

You may need a little bit of good fortune to win your fantasy league, but having a great team name can last the entire season. Click the next arrow to see our rankings for the best fantasy football team names for 2018.