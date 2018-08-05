Meet Jillian Wisniewski, Justin Thomas’ Girlfriend

Jillian Wisniewski is the girlfriend of professional golfer, Justin Thomas. The two have been dating for about two years now.

Although Wisniewski doesn’t make too many appearances on tour with her beau, she has been on hand to support him in some of his biggest achievements to date. Thomas is currently sitting at the top of the leaderboard at the WGC Bridgestone Invitational, held in Ohio. It is unknown if Wisniewski is cheering her boyfriend on from the gallery.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. She Almost Missed Thomas’ Win at the 99th PGA Championship in 2017

Although Wisniewski is based in Chicago, she does her best to head out on the road to support her main squeeze. Last year, when Thomas earned the biggest win of his career at Quail Hollow, Wisniewski almost didn’t make it. Although Thomas trailed Kevin Kisner after 54 holes, he had a really good feeling about the outcome of the game — so he told his girlfriend that she needed to change her flight to make sure that she was there to see him win.

“I had just the most comforting, easygoing — I truly felt like I was going to win. I remember my girlfriend was supposed to fly out at about 7:00 and I was like, ‘You need to change your flight to later, because I don’t know, I just feel like I don’t want you to miss this. I feel like I’m going to get it done.’ She knows the first — she’s the first person to tell you that I don’t want to talk about golf when I get in that situation. So I don’t know, I just was very confident,” Thomas said, according to Golf Digest.

2. She Graduated from the University of Kentucky in 2015

Wisniewski, 25, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Journalism — with an emphasis on broadcast — from the University of Kentucky in 2015.

The University of Kentucky has a school of journalism and media that offers a variety of courses and studies for those seeking a position in the media field.

While in college, she worked at the school’s Student Center.

“My job at the UK Student Center involves me giving information to students and people visiting the campus. I also work in the office which helps to answer the phones and sort the mail. On occasion, I will help run errands or help with other staff of the building,” reads a description on her LinkedIn page.

3. She Did an Internship With mcgarrybowen Chicago While Still in College & Currently Works as a Production Business Manager for the Company

In 2014, she landed an internship at mcgarrybowen Chicago, where she currently works. For three months, Wisniewski served as the associate broadcast production intern where she was able to learn about the production of commercials and radio spots.

The internship ended up working out for her as she landed a job as an administrative assistant with the company after she graduated. She held the position for seven months before moving up within the company. She currently works as a production business manager for mcgarrybowen Chicago, a position that she has held since January 2016.

“Managing million dollar production estimates for clients such as Olive Garden, Brita, Kingsford, Burt’s Bees, American Express, and more. Works on production contracts for all commercial shoots. Books talent and contracts per SAG rates,” reads her job description on LinkedIn.

4. She Considers Herself Outgoing & Was in a Sorority in College

Wisniewski considers herself to be “personable, outgoing, and focused.” She seems very career driven and seems to really enjoy what she’s doing.

“I am personable, outgoing, and focused on learning more in the production field. I am a person who has been very involved in the broadcasting world and ready to further my knowledge on production. I like to be hands on with my work and to be able to help in anyway possible when working with groups,” reads her bio on LinkedIn.

5. She Was in Pi Beta Phi in College

Wisniewski was in a sorority in college. She joined Pi Beta Phi some time after her freshman year.

“The mission of Pi Beta Phi Fraternity for Women is to promote friendship, develop women of intellect and integrity, cultivate leadership potential and enrich lives through community service,” reads the sorority’s mission statement, listed on its Facebook page.

As a part of the sorority, Wisniewski took on quite a few roles. In 2011, she served as a member of the policy and standards board. In 2013, she became the vice president of fraternity development, according to her resume.