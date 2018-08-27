LOOK: Spurs Legend Manu Ginobili Announces Retirement From NBA

One of the most well-respected players in NBA history has decided to call it a career. San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili has chosen to retire from the league, announcing his decision in an emotional social media post.

Today, with a wide range of feelings, I'm announcing my retirement from basketball. IMMENSE GRATITUDE to everyone (family, friends, teammates, coaches, staff, fans) involved in my life in the last 23 years. It's been a fabulous journey. Way beyond my wildest dreams. pic.twitter.com/3MLCUtmd6K — Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) August 27, 2018

Ginobili, who’s 41-years-old, spent his entire career 16-year NBA career with the Spurs, has won four NBA championships, is a two-time NBA All-Star and won the 2008 NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award. He averaged 13.3 points, 3.8 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game over the span of his career.

Arguably his best season came in 2007-08 when he averaged 19.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game while shooting 46 percent from the field. Ginobili was a vital part of the Spurs organization from very early in his career, after the team selected him with the No. 57 pick during the second round of the 1999 NBA Draft.

Ginobili had a superb international career as well, playing for the Argentina national basketball team. He won Olympic gold and bronze medals, a silver medal at the FIBA World Cup and made a name for himself thanks to his abilities as a do-it-all type player both internationally and in the NBA.