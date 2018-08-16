Jessica Cox, Mike Trout’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jessica Cox has been married to Mike Trout since 2017. The couple briefly dated in high school, and the former has been supportive of Trout throughout his successful baseball career.

“I met her in high school, and we trust each other, and she is one of my best friends,” Trout said during an interview. “She is somebody I can talk to and is always here for me.” The couple was recently dealt a tragic blow when Aaron Cox, Jessica’s brother and Mike’s brother-in-law, was found dead at the age of 24.

Here’s what you need to know about Jessica Cox:

1. She Is a Middle School Teacher In New Jersey

Jessica was born on October 5, 1989, in Millville, New Jersey. She attended Melville Senior High School, where she first met Trout, and later attended Lebanon Valley College in Annville, Pennsylvania, where she earned a degree in elementary and special education. She currently works as an elementary school teacher at Dennis Township School Board in New Jersey.

Trout proposed to her on June 28, 2016 by having an airplane write it out in the sky. Jessica posted a photo from the proposal on Twitter, along with the caption “#62816” commemorating the date. Trout’s sister Teal Levick also took to Twitter to congratulate the couple, writing: “SOOOOO excited for my brother & his soon to be BRIDE!!!! LOVE YOU BOTH!!”

The couple were married in December of the following year. Garrett Richards, a teammate of Trout’s who attended the wedding, called the ceremony “beautiful” and “amazing.” When Trout was asked what the brightest moment of his 2017 offseason was, he told the Los Angeles Times: “Obviously getting married. Yeah, for sure. Can’t trick me on that one.”

2. Her Brother Aaron Played Minor League Baseball for the Angels

Aaron Cox pitched the last three seasons for the Angles’ High A team at Inland Empire. According to ESPN, he was suspended 50 games last season after testing positive for Ritalin, which is a banned stimulant in the MLB. Aaron returned in 2018, but after he got off to a rough start with a 0-1 with and a 4.11 ERA, he decided to retire. He had a career record of 7-3 with a 3.64 ERA in 68 appearances. The Angels organization released an official statement after his death.

“The Angels Organization is saddened to hear of the passing of Aaron Cox, a member of the Angels family since 2015,” they wrote. “We are deeply heartbroken and shocked by this tragic loss. Our heartfelt prayers and condolences to his family and friends. Aaron will always have a special place in the hearts of those within the organization.”

In the wake of Aaron’s death, the Angels have also announced that Trout is taking time away from the club. ESPN reports that he may be back as early as Thursday, however, when he was originally scheduled to come off the 10-day disabled list. Trout hasn’t played for the Angels since August 1.

3. Trout Credits Her With Keeping Him ‘Emotionally Grounded’

During an interview for the MLB Network series “30 Clubs in 30 Days,” Trout spoke on the importance that his wife and his family has in maintaining his personal life. When asked about Jessica, he said: “She’s been there before baseball and through the whole journey. You say we’re getting married young — I was with her for 11 years.”

Trout goes on to say that Jessica and the rest of his family contribute to his being able to stay grounded. After Aaron’s death, Trout and Jessica released a statement voicing their sense of loss. “Early this morning our families lost a phenomenal human being. Aaron Cox was a tremendous son, brother, and brother-in-law,” the statement read. “He had a deep love for his family, and a passionate dedication and commitment to his friends. As our families grieve together, we will also celebrate the memories, the laughter, and the love we each shared with Aaron in the short time we had him.”

“He will forever be at the forefront in the hearts and minds of the Cox and Trout families,” the statement added. “We will rely on the love and strength of God first and foremost during this difficult and challenging time, as well as our dear family and friends. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers, and our Lord and Savior for His precious gift of Aaron Joseph.”

4. She Regularly Participates In Angels Charity Events

In addition to her being a teacher, Jessica participates in the Angels Wives charity events, including the “Fill the Boot” event which raises money for local fire departments in Los Angeles. Jessica also partakes in the “Golden Ball”, which raises money in partnership with the Special Olympics. Halo Hangout reports that the charity was to raise money for Special Olympics of Southern California so that their athletes that participated didn’t have to pay any money to travel and participate in the events.

Trout and Jessica created charitable events of their own. The former regularly partners with Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Orange County by helping children growing up without one or both parents. The couple also participated in 2013’s “Mike Trout Experience,” which former MLB player Chris Singleton organized as an auction to raise money for at-risk youth in inner cities. According to Halo Hangout, fans could buy raffle tickets and win various prizes, with the grand prize being a meet-and-greet with Trout and two field-level seats to an Angels game.

In 2017, Trout and Jessica donated $27K to the Hurricane Harvey relief fund, and urged others to donate as well. “You know I normally love weather, but its hard to love something that has brought so much pain and hardship to the people of Texas and Louisiana,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Right now, there is potential for us all to come together as a team. The people affected by Hurricane Harvey need to know we were with them,” he continued. “Jessica and I are asking my teammates, fellow MLB players, and you to step up to the plate and help those affected. We’re donating $27,000 from #27, to the Red Cross, to help with relief efforts. Let’s show what coming together as one is all about! Please contribute anything you can to those people in need. Even $5 or $10 helps.”

5. She Regularly Posts Photos of Her & Trout on Instagram

While Jessica prefers to stay out of the spotlight, to the extent that she’s never given an official interview, she has posted several photos of her and Trout on Instagram. A month after their wedding, she posted a photo of them from the ceremony with the caption: “How has it been one month already?! Woah. Forgive me, as I’ve got about a million and one thoughts, feelings, and sentiments about this past month! What a busy/fun/memorable/magical/happy/unforgettable/special/perfect (the list goes on and on and on!) December it’s been!”

On Valentine’s Day, she posted a photo of them in the water with the caption: “I’d go anywhere with you, my sweet husband.”

On August 7, Jessica posted a birthday photo of them at the CHOC Children’s Foundation, an organization that provides high quality medical care to kids. “CHOC visits hold a special place in our hearts,” she wrote. “Mike & I got engaged right after a visit in 2016, and we were lucky enough to celebrate Mike’s birthday today with our friends at CHOC! Thank you to all the kiddos who wished Mike a happy birthday, it was the best gift to get to celebrate with you! Happy birthday, my sweet husband!”